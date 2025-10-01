‘A separate Local Government Service Commission can be set up to recruit panchayat employees’

A

About 10 years after the 73rd Constitutional Amendment in 1993, a separate Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj was established in 2004. The same year, it was decided that a devolution report and index would be prepared to assess how far the process of devolving powers and responsibilities to the panchayats had progressed. I was instrumental in presenting the concept paper in the Roundtable of State Ministers In-charge of Panchayats. Following this, the devolution index was published annually until 2015-16. Now, after the gap of a decade, it has been released again in 2025. At the very beginning, the constitutional provisions made for panchayats under the 73rd Amendment were categorised into three main areas, popularly known as the three Fs: functions, finance and functionaries. In 2008, a fourth “F”—framework—was added. Later, based on our study in 2012, two more dimensions were incorporated: accountability and capacity-building.