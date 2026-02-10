Access to 4G services and the internet is likely to improve the lives and livelihoods of 20 tribal groups that live inside Similipal Tiger Reserve. Here’s how

There is a sense of jubilation in tribal villages located inside the Similipal Tiger Reserve of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. On February 6, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the BSNL’s 4G services in the Similipal region, thereby, for the first time virtually connecting thousands of Adivasi families living inside the protected area with the outside world. President Murmu, a Santhal Adivasi, belongs to Uparbeda village in Mayurbhanj.

During an event organised at Gudugudia village in Jashipur tehsil of Mayurbhanj, Murmu interacted with the local tribal communities. She said the people of Similipal would now have access to uninterrupted internet connection. Through this, they will be able to access news and digital services at their fingertips. She also noted that internet connectivity will be highly beneficial for the education of tribal students and employment prospects of the youth.

“It’s a watershed moment for people living in three gram panchayats of Similipal Tiger Reserve area as the Honourable President launched BSNL 4G mobile service and internet connectivity,” Barna Baibhaba Panda, a development professional associated with Odisha’s community conservation movement for three decades, told Down To Earth (DTE).

“This is expected to transform education and health services delivery for the tribals living inside this area. Improved basic services and livelihood opportunities will enable better collaborative conservation frameworks where humans and wildlife coexist,” he said.

There is a celebratory mood in Similipal. “Adivasi families living inside Similipal Tiger Reserve are very happy with the recent development. They had been campaigning and demanding a mobile phone network and internet access for the past few years. Finally, their voices have been heard and acted upon,” Dhaneswar Mohanta, a forest rights activist, told DTE. He works with a local non-profit, Centre for Regional Education, Forest and Tourism Development Agency (CREFTDA), and has been working in the forest villages of Similipal since 1991.

Since 2015, Similipal Vikas Parishad, a collective of 43 gram sabhas from tribal villages in Gudugudia, Barheipani and Astakuanr gram panchayats inside the reserve, has been fighting for the rights of the tribal population living inside the tiger reserve. In November 2023, there was a face-off between the Parishad and the forest department. It was peak tourist season, and Parishad members blocked the gates of the reserve, preventing outsiders from entering.

They did this to get the attention of the authorities and demand better roads and connectivity for their villages under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. They also petitioned for mobile towers, a concrete bridge across the reserve’s main road, drinking water facilities, electricity connection for households, and employment opportunities for the youth of Similipal.

The Parishad, the tiger reserve officials and the Jashipur police reached a consensus after more than a month, and the reserve was finally reopened to the public in December 2023 after agreeing upon a set of demands, one of which was a mobile tower and internet access inside the reserve.