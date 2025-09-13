All about nomenclature: Why Assam’s ‘tea tribes’ want to rid themselves of a ‘colonial appellation’

In Assam, which is known for its world-class tea apart from West Bengal, 36 tribes, categorised as tea tribes, are demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. In this regard, the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) has been spearheading the agitation towards the ST status realisation since the late 90s after its formation in 1996, says chief advisor of AASAA Anil Toppo.

In a major decision taken recently, however, there has been some kind of progress. According to AASAA’s George Dipak Nag, who is based in Udalguri district, which is a part of the Bodoland Territorial region, talks happened in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently. “The government has agreed to issue us the caste certificates as per our original community/tribe names instead of the general ‘tea tribes’ term. In this regard, a gazette notification will be published on September 18 just before the election to be held for the Bodoland Territorial Council on September 22, 2025. It is a huge step forward in the ST tag direction. It will help maintain the culture, history and heritage of these tribes now collectively called ‘tea tribes’, which has a colonial connotation,” said Nag.

According to Toppo, at present communities such as the Rava, a tribe in Assam and also found in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal, are opposing the demand. “Without the ST status, people belonging to these 36 tribes are being deprived of government benefits as they are now classed under OBCs.” Toppo hails from Karbi Anglong, an autonomous district council of Assam. The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitutions allows the formation of district councils.

An identity battle

AASAA, a students’ union of Assam, has been fighting on behalf of these 36 tribes which are termed as ‘tea tribes’ in Assam. Nag explained generally it is said that there are 98 or even 108 tea tribes in the whole of Assam. “But the organisation is not concerned about this exact number. Of these tribes, AASAA is representing 36 tribes which enjoy ST status in other states of India currently. The government decision will benefit those people who want to go in for higher studies outside Assam. AASAA wants the identities to be cleared. The ultimate aim is to get the ST status.”

Just like in West Bengal, the British brought workers to Assam in the 1800s from different parts of India to work in the tea estates. But today, many of these tribes have forgotten their own customs and traditions in the process of assimilation with others, a tea garden manager said on the condition of anonymity. Though he is not facing any issue directly due to the demand of the ST tag, the manager explained that at times business suffers due to protests which usually happen outside gardens.

According to Royal Soren, tribals working in Assam’s tea gardens are designated as ‘tea tribes’. “It is a new name given to people belonging to tribes such as the Munda, Santhal, Oraon, Gond etc. But these tribes enjoy ST status in other states. If tea tribes are given the ST status, they will get reservation. But we continue to be termed as ‘tea tribes’ due to political reasons,” said Soren, who is based in Tezpur and belongs to the Akhil Bharatiya Chah Mazdoor Sangha, a trade union of tea gardens. There are three demands being made by the Sangha: pattas for land, minimum wages of Rs 650 instead of Rs 250 per day and ST status.

Soren said the term tea tribes was not in use during the colonial era. It happened after 1947. Last year, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had written to his Assam counterpart and urged the latter to recognise the ST status for tea tribes. Currently, the Government of Assam has the Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare Department under the Directorate of Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare. So, the name persists.

On his part, Nag informed that though it is generally accepted that the British brought tribals to work in Assam’s tea gardens, especially in Dibrugarh, some tribes had been living in Assam since pre-British times. But this pre-existence is not being highlighted. There are some 850 registered tea gardens in Assam, and it is a major industry. “Seen in this light, the term ‘tea tribe’ is a derogatory one,” he pointed out. A prominent community in Assam, the Ahoms migrated to India from Thailand around 1208 AD and ruled Assam for almost 600 years (1228 to 1826). The Ahoms too have been demanding the ST status.

The population of the 36 tea tribes almost amounts to over a crore (10 million). “So, if we get united under the ST umbrella, it will be a problem for others. But our focus is to get ST tag for these 36 communities of Assam. This deprivation deprives us of government facilities. Many women who work in the tea gardens face issues during pregnancy. Some of them die even before they reach hospitals as ambulances reach late. They suffer from malnutrition and anaemia. Even children suffer due to schools being located far away. They have to walk long distances,” Nag added.

Long-standing issues

Tea garden labourers across Assam and West Bengal currently work for extremely low wages. A trade union leader from North Bengal, a major tea growing region of Bengal, said even a joint forum had not been able to decide on the minimum wages after much deliberation. Instead of the current wage of Rs 250 per day even if Rs 350 can be given, it would still be considered fair. “At present workers get fringe benefits like quarter repair, medicines, hospital charges, fuelwood for kitchen, umbrellas, blankets and shoes. But if minimum wages are met, fringe benefits may end,” the leader said on the condition of anonymity. Many big tea estates in both the states are going the tea tourism way to make profits as production cost has been going up and yields declining due to a changing climate.