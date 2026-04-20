Governance

Aravallis being torn asunder

Even as those in the corridors of power deliberate over their fate, the Aravallis are being dismantled every single second
Aravallis being torn asunder
The debate over defining the Aravallis is on.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Late last year, a furious debate raged over the ‘definition’ of the Aravallis. The process is still on with the Supreme Court (SC) appointing a 10-member High Powered Expert Committee (HPEC) to have a relook at the definition of the Aravallis.

Aravallis being torn asunder
But, across these ancient hills, activities that will kill them are on as well.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

But even as debate rages, India’s oldest hills are dying every passing second and minute.

In these photos, dust is seen rising from a stone crusher unit near Tijara, in Rajasthan, along the fragile stretches of the Aravallis.

Aravallis being torn asunder
Even as debate rages, India’s oldest hills are dying every passing second and minute.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Fine particulate matter from crushing operations drifts across fields and settlements, contributing to local air pollution and respiratory risks.

But even more than that, these activities signal the end of these ancient elevations. These hills which have witnessed so much history, are now in the process of becoming history itself.

Rajasthan
Alwar
Aravallis
tijara
Supreme Court Aravallis

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