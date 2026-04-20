Aravallis being torn asunder

Late last year, a furious debate raged over the ‘definition’ of the Aravallis. The process is still on with the Supreme Court (SC) appointing a 10-member High Powered Expert Committee (HPEC) to have a relook at the definition of the Aravallis.
But even as debate rages, India’s oldest hills are dying every passing second and minute.
In these photos, dust is seen rising from a stone crusher unit near Tijara, in Rajasthan, along the fragile stretches of the Aravallis.
Fine particulate matter from crushing operations drifts across fields and settlements, contributing to local air pollution and respiratory risks.
But even more than that, these activities signal the end of these ancient elevations. These hills which have witnessed so much history, are now in the process of becoming history itself.