As the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is opened tomorrow, new study documents 18 wildlife species using key underpass near Haridwar

Eighteen species are utilising a key underpass on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, 2026, a recent government statement noted.

The species have been photographed as part of a joint study titled ‘Landscapes Reconnected’ by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

“Conducted along an 18 km stretch of Delhi – Dehradun Economic Corridor between Ganeshpur and Asharodi, the study was undertaken with the objective of assessing patterns of underpass use by wildlife, factors affecting usage of underpasses by different wild species and effectiveness of the underpasses. This forest region is habitat to some of the endangered species such as tigers, elephants, greater hornbills and king cobras,” noted the statement.

The study was conducted in the 20 km-long stretch between Ganeshpur and Asharodi in Haridwar district, according to the Indian Express. This stretch features a 12-km long animal underpass designed specifically to facilitate unobstructed animal movement, according to the statement.

“The area of study was strategically divided into three distinct zones. Zone I covered 5.43 km long stretch between Ganeshpur and Mohand, Zone II was 9.80 km-long stretch from the Mohand settlement to Asharodi police check post and Zone III extended 3.14 km from Asharodi police check post to Mohabewala in the Doon valley, covering flat Riverbed, Hilly terrain and mixed stretches of Sal Forest in the Shivalik range,” it added.

The study was conducted over 40 days, utilising 150 high-tech camera traps and 29 AudioMoth acoustic recorders.

It documented a total of 111,234 images of humans, domestic animals, and wildlife. Among these, 40,444 were attributed to 18 unique wild species utilising the underpass, including various carnivores, herbivores, ungulates, pheasants, and primates.

“The Golden Jackal was the most frequently captured, followed closely by Nilgai, Sambar, and Spotted Deer. Smaller mammals, including the Indian Hare also showed consistent movement through the structures. Notably, the study also recorded 60 instances of the elephants safely utilising the corridors, establishing that even the largest wild animals can navigate the new infrastructure to maintain their natural migration patterns,” the statement observed.

It added that the research identified the strategic management of the soundscape as a primary factor in facilitating natural wildlife behaviour beneath the corridor. “The data indicate that while generalist species, such as golden jackals and wild boar, have habituated to significant traffic sound, sensitive species like elephants and spotted deer selectively utilise underpass segments with lower sound levels. Deployment of advanced noise reduction strategies including targeted sound barriers in high-frequency crossing areas will further enhance passage for noise-sensitive species.”

As per the statement, “The study reaffirms that well-planned infrastructure interventions, including underpasses and elevated corridors, play a crucial role in preserving the natural habitat of the wild animals and maintaining ecological connectivity.”