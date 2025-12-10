As told to Parliament (December 10, 2025): India’s total installed renewable energy capacity 250.64 GW, Centre says

India’s total installed renewable energy capacity as on October 31, 2025, is 250.64 GW, Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy and Power told the Lok Sabha on December 10, 2025.

The country’s solar energy capacity has increased from 2.82 GW in March 2014 to 129.92 GW. Wind energy capacity has increased from 21.04 GW in March 2014 to 53.60 GW, while biomass power capacity has increased from 8.18 GW in March 2014 to 11.61 GW.

Green hydrogen production

The Government of India is implementing the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), with an objective to make India a global hub of production, usage and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives. Incentives have been awarded for 8,62,000 Metric Tonnes per Annum (MTPA) of Green Hydrogen production to 18 companies. These projects are likely to be setup across different parts of India. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has also issued the scheme guidelines for implementation of pilot projects for use of green hydrogen in the shipping sector under NGHM. Under this, V O Chidambaranar Port Authority (Tamil Nadu) has awarded a project for development of bunkering and refuelling facility for green methanol at the port, Naik told the Lok Sabha.

BioE3 Policy for Biomanufacturing

The BioE3 Policy aims to set forth a framework that ensures the adoption of cutting-edge advanced technologies and aligning innovative research for promoting Biomanufacturing. The BioE3 Policy outlines guidelines and principles for enabling mechanisms for ‘Fostering High Performance Biomanufacturing’ in the country across diverse sectors. The Policy focuses on revolutionising the biomanufacturing process for enhanced efficiency, sustainability, and quality while also accelerating the development and production of bio-based high-value products in six thematic sectors viz. Bio-based chemicals and enzymes; Functional foods and smart proteins; Precision biotherapeutics; Climate resilient agriculture; Carbon capture and utilization; Futuristic marine and space research. The research and translational activities under these verticals will be catalysed by BioEnablers including Biofoundries, Biomanufacturing Hubs and Bio-Artificial Intelligence Hubs, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Union Ministry of Science and Technology & Earth Sciences told the Lok Sabha.

Hydrogen fuelled trains

Indian Railways has taken up a state-of-the-art project for running its first hydrogen train on a pilot basis, according to specifications framed by the Research, Design & Standards Organization to demonstrate the use of hydrogen powered train technology in Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology told the Lok Sabha.

Dharti Aaba Janjati Utkarsh Abhiyan in Himachal Pradesh

Dharti Aaba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) is a flagship convergence-driven initiative of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs aimed at accelerating holistic development for the tribal community. The Abhiyan comprises of 25 interventions implemented by 17-line ministries and aims to saturate infrastructural gaps in 63,843 villages, improve access to health, education, Anganwadi facilities and providing livelihood opportunities in 549 districts and 2,911 blocks in 30 states/Union territories. Under this Abhiyan, the ministry has identified 10 districts, 26 blocks and 270 tribal majority villages of Himachal Pradesh for saturation of gaps in priority sectors viz. housing, connectivity, drinking water, electricity, LPG connections, Anganwadi centres, schools, telephone etc., Durga Das Uikey, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs told the Rajya Sabha.

Implementation of E20 fuel and vehicle safety

Ethanol is a more environmentally friendly fuel as compared to petrol. Ethanol’s higher-octane number compared to petrol makes Ethanol-blended fuels a suitable alternative for higher-octane requirements. Research Octane Number (RON) 95 on blending of Ethanol 20 results in better anti-knock properties and performance. Studies on E-20 conducted by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) suggest that vehicles have not shown any significant variations in vehicle performance and no adverse impact on components has been observed, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways told the Rajya Sabha.

Central assistance to states

The Union home ministry does not centrally maintain data about damages due to any disasters. However, according to the information received from various state governments/Union territories, during the current year, as on November 23, total 434.54 lakh ha. cropped area was affected, 181,459 houses/huts were damaged, 2,388 human lives lost, and 77,189 cattle lost due to hydrometeorological disasters, Nityanand Rai, Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs told the Rajya Sabha.

Glacial lake outburst floods

The Centre has approved the National Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Risk Mitigation project (NGRMP) for its implementation in four states namely Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand at a financial outlay of Rs 150.00 crore. The NGRMP is aimed at reducing the risks associated with GLOFs in disaster prone regions including Lahaul-Spiti, Rai told the Rajya Sabha.