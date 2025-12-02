As told to Parliament (December 2, 2025): Over Rs 68,000 crore released to states & UTs in 2025-26 under MGNREGS

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme ( MGNREGS ), in the current financial year 2025–26 (as on November 26, 2025), Rs 68,393.67 crore has been released to the states/Union Territories, which includes Rs 57,853.62 crore for the wage component and Rs 10,540.05 crore for Material and Administration expenses, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union minister of rural development, told the Lok Sabha.

Damage to crops due to heavy rain in Maharashtra

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs does not centrally maintain data regarding loss of life and property caused by any calamity, Nityanand Rai, Union minister of state for home affairs, told the Lok Sabha.

However, as reported by the government of Maharashtra , 224 human lives and 599 livestock have been lost and 3,598 houses and 7.54 million hectares of cropped area have been damaged as on November 26, 2025 due to floods and heavy rains during 2025.

Crop loss faced by arecanut farmers in Kerala

The government of Kerala has constituted a task force committee to analyse the situation of arecanut cultivation in Kasaragod district, with Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasaragod (ICAR-CPCRI) as a member, Chouhan told the Lok Sabha. The team visited different parts of Kasaragod and estimated a yield loss ranging from 5 per cent to 20 per cent due to leaf spot disease.

Women engaged in agriculture

The Centre is implementing several schemes for farmers, including women farmers , according to existing eligibility rules, Ram Nath Thakur, Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers’ welfare, told the Lok Sabha. The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the eShram portal, and as on 25 November 25, 2025, more than 162.5 million workers from agriculture and allied sectors are registered on the portal, including over 8.04 crore women workers.

According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey Annual Report 2023-24, 76.9 per cent of women in rural areas, 12.3 per cent of women in urban areas, and 64.4 per cent of the overall population are employed in the agriculture sector.

Satellite-based crop monitoring

Under the FASAL programme, the Mahalanobis National Crop Forecast Centre generates satellite-based pre-harvest crop production estimates for 11 major crops (paddy, wheat, jute, cotton, sugarcane, soybean, tur, gram, mustard, lentil and rabi sorghum), Thakur told the Lok Sabha. Multispectral and microwave satellite data are used for crop mapping, while satellite-based indices and weather data are used for yield estimation through weather-based and remote-sensing models. The FASAL programme covers 20 states and 557 districts.

PM-KUSUM scheme

As on October 31, 2025, a total of 9,466 megawatts has been installed under all components of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan ( PM-KUSUM ) Scheme, Shripad Yesso Naik, Union minister of state for new & renewable energy and power, told the Rajya Sabha. Funds under the scheme are released based on demand, progress reported by State Implementing Agencies, and provisions of the guidelines. Against the demand received from the states, Rs 7,089 crore has been released under the scheme till October 31, 2025.

Power generation from non-fossil fuel sources

As on October 31, 2025, a total of 259.42 gigawatts (GW) of non-fossil fuel-based electricity capacity has been installed in India, Naik told the rajya Sabha. This includes 129.92 GW solar power, 53.60 GW wind power, 11.61 GW bio-power, 55.51 GW hydro power and 8.78 GW nuclear power capacity. This accounts for 51.37 per cent of the total installed electricity capacity of 505.02 GW as on October 31, 2025.

Deaths due to cough syrups

Following reports of a cluster of child deaths in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, a central team comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, National Institute of Virology and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation visited Chhindwara and Nagpur to investigate the cases, Anupriya Patel, Union minister of state for health and family welfare, told the Rajya Sabha.

Nineteen drug samples reportedly consumed by the affected children were collected for testing. Of these, 15 samples were found to be of standard quality, while four samples were declared “not of standard quality”. Chemical analysis found 46.28 per cent weight per volume of diethylene glycol in syrup Coldrif (Batch no. SR-13), manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Tamil Nadu, and consumed by the deceased children.

Allocation of funds to health sector