As told to Parliament (December 8, 2025): Punjab, Haryana record 90% drop in paddy fires in 2025 compared to 2022

Stubble burning incidents

A total of 5,114 paddy residue burning incidents were reported in Punjab between September 15 and November 30, 2025, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union minister of state for environment, forest and climate change, told the Lok Sabha. Punjab and Haryana together recorded about a 90 per cent reduction in fire incidents during the 2025 paddy harvesting season compared with the same period in 2022.

Revision of International Poverty Line

India’s extreme poverty rate fell from 27.12 per cent in 2011-12 to 5.25 per cent in 2022-23 following the World Bank’s revision of the International Poverty Line from $2.15 to $3 per day (2021 Purchasing Power Parity), Pankaj Chaudhary, Union minister of state for finance, told the Lok Sabha. The number of people living in extreme poverty declined from 34.4 crore to 7.5 crore over this period.

Climate Change Performance Index

India has been ranked 23rd in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2026, published by non-profit North-South initiative Germanwatch, Singh told the Lok Sabha. Annual variations in CCPI rankings depend on the organisation’s methodology and the weightage assigned to parameters including greenhouse-gas emissions, renewable-energy share, energy-use trends and climate-policy assessments.

Reduction in Carbon Dioxide Emissions

India’s net greenhouse-gas emissions in 2020 were 2,437 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent, according to India’s Fourth Biennial Update Report to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, submitted in 2024, Singh told the Lok Sabha. This represents a 7.93 per cent reduction from 2019 levels, mainly due to a 5.7 per cent decline in emissions from the energy sector and a 9.5 per cent decline from industrial processes and product use.

Human-wildlife conflict hotspots

Human-wildlife conflict was declared a “state-specific disaster” in Kerala via government orders dated March 7, 2024, Singh told the Lok Sabha. In 2024, 271 panchayats and municipalities across 12 landscapes were identified as conflict-affected areas , of which 30 were designated as hotspots.

Impact of amendments to forest conservation rules on mining

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Amendment Rules, 2025 on August 31, 2025, G Kishan Reddy, Union minister of coal and mines, told the Rajya Sabha. The notification allows compensatory afforestation on degraded forest land — twice the area proposed for diversion — for mining of critical and strategic minerals listed under Part D of the First Schedule to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Of 34 critical mineral blocks auctioned so far, 29 were auctioned for composite licences and five for mining leases. Only two of the five mining-lease blocks involve forest land, and bidders must obtain forest clearance within prescribed timelines.

Progress under the National Mission for Clean Ganga

A total of 513 projects worth Rs 42,019 crore have been sanctioned under the Namami Gange Programme as of October 2025, of which 344 have been completed, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Union minister of state for jal shakti, told the Rajya Sabha. Of 216 sewerage infrastructure projects — costing Rs 34,809 crore and aimed at treating polluted river stretches — 138 sewage treatment plants with a combined capacity of 3,806 million litres per day have been completed and made operational.

