As told to Parliament (February 11, 2026): IndiaAI Mission launched with Rs 10,372 crore outlay lays foundation for national AI ecosystem in 2 years

India’s innovation ecosystem shows strong academic research output in artificial intelligence (AI) and related deep technologies, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha. In the Stanford Global AI Vibrancy 2025 report, India was ranked third globally for AI competitiveness and ecosystem vibrancy. India is also the second-largest contributor to GitHub AI projects.

In March 2024, the Government of India launched the IndiaAI Mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore to develop the country’s AI ecosystem. Within 24 months, the mission has laid the foundation for AI ecosystem development.