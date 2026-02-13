As told to Parliament (February 11, 2026): India’s AI workforce set to double to 1.25 million in 3 years

According to the NASSCOM report Advancing India’s AI Skills, published in August 2024, AI talent in India is expected to grow from 600,000-650,000 professionals to more than 1.25 million by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje told the Rajya Sabha.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) may lead to job creation in areas such as data science and data curation. So far, 865,000 candidates have enrolled or been trained in various courses, including 320,000 in AI and Big Data Analytics technologies.