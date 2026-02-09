As told to Parliament (February 6, 2026): Extreme weather hit over 1.3 million hectares of cropped land in 2024-25

Data on the area of crops affected or lost (in acres) due to drought, floods, hailstorms, unseasonal rainfall and other natural calamities is not maintained centrally, Ramnath Thakur, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare told the Rajya Sabha. However, based on reports from states and Union Territories, a total cropped area of 13,12,157 hectares was affected by hydro-meteorological disasters during 2024-25.

He added that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) provides comprehensive risk insurance against crop damage from pre-sowing to post-harvest stages for crops and areas notified by the respective state governments.