As told to Parliament (July 20, 2026): Ethanol blending has not affected India’s food security, Centre says

The target of 20 per cent ethanol blending has not affected food crop availability or India’s food security, Suresh Gopi, Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas told the Rajya Sabha on July 20, 2026.

The government follows an open-ended procurement system at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), under which procurement for the Public Distribution System (PDS), National Food Security Act (NFSA), Other Welfare Schemes (OWS) and prescribed buffer stocks is accorded the highest priority. Only surplus foodgrains, as determined by the Department of Food & Public Distribution after meeting all food security requirements and maintaining prescribed buffer stocks, are permitted for ethanol production, said Gopi.

Impact of E20 petrol on vehicle performance

The Centre has not received any widespread or substantiated complaints regarding vehicle performance attributable to the use of E20 petrol, said Gopi.

It has, however, taken note of certain media reports and social media posts relating to E20 fuel, he added. These concerns have been scientifically examined. Extensive laboratory studies, field validation and real-world operating experience over several years have not established any widespread adverse impact on vehicle performance attributable to E20 fuel.

E15+ blended petrol has been in widespread use across India for over three-and-a-half years and E19-E20 fuel for over two-and-a-half years, with over 20 crore (200 million) two-wheelers and over 3 crore (30 million) petrol cars operating on these blends without any verified evidence of widespread engine failure attributable to E20 fuel, the minister noted.

Special action plan for hill states

The Union government has introduced a range of regulatory and management measures to curb pollution, rejuvenate rivers, and strengthen environmental governance in India’s hilly states, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) told the Lok Sabha

As part of these efforts, the MoEFCC notified the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, which provide a comprehensive framework for the environmentally sound management of solid waste across the country, including hill regions. The rules contain specific provisions for waste management in hilly and island areas, clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of local authorities. In addition, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) issued an advisory on solid waste management in hilly areas, which was circulated on June 22, 2026, to the Member Secretaries of all State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Pollution Control Committees (PCCs), as well as the Principal Secretaries of the Urban Development and Rural Development Departments of all States and Union Territories.

Development on forest land

During the last decade i.e. from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2026, an area of 1,88,487.93 ha of forest land has been diverted under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, including industrial projects, said Singh.