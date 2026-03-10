As told to Parliament (March 10, 2026): Rs 95,692.31 crore allocated for central share of VB- G RAM G

The government has made a provision of Rs 95,692.31 crore for the central share of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G Act for the financial year 2026-27, Union Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan told the Lok Sabha.

This represents the largest allocation ever for the rural employment programme at budget estimate stage. With the inclusion of the corresponding estimated state share, the total programme outlay is likely to exceed Rs.1.51 lakh crore, the minister added.

TB incidence in India

India’s annual TB incidence rate has declined by 21 per cent - from 237 cases per lakh population in 2015 to 187 cases per lakh population in 2024 as per the World Health Organization’s Global TB Report 2025, Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel told the Rajya Sabha.

The mortality rate has declined by 25 per cent - from 28 deaths per lakh population in 2015 to 21 deaths per lakh population in 2024. The treatment coverage has improved from 53 per cent in 2015 to 92 per cent in 2024.

India has contributed to approximately 25 per cent of the total global burden and is ranked 38th globally for incidence rates, said Patel.

Rooftop solar installations in J&K

Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) scheme, the government has received a total of 97,260 applications on the National Portal and a total of 25,160 rooftop solar systems have been installed in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir, as on March 5, 2026.

The government has also disbursed an amount of Rs 182.21 crore as central financial assistance to the beneficiaries of the scheme in the UT, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik told the Rajya Sabha.

Drought and irrigation management in Ladakh

The UT of Ladakh is promoting sustainable water management practices for horticulture in Ladakh, including in the Sodh area in Kargil. The government has brought about eight hectares in Sodh under a micro irrigation project, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary told the Lok Sabha.

Natural farming in Telangana

The government is implementing the National Mission on Natural Farming across the country to promote natural farming, including the state of Telangana.

The Centre has released Rs 17.955 lakh to the state for the financial year 2024-25 and Rs 1,323.51 lakh in 2025-26 for implementing natural farming, Choudhary told the Lok Sabha.