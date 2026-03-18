As told to Parliament (March 18, 2026): Surya Ghar Yojana benefitting 32,02,697 households, says Centre

The government has installed 25,87,685 RTS systems across India, including both rural and urban areas, under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSG: MBY) scheme since its launch in February 2024.

They have benefitted 32,02,697 households as on March 16, 2026, Union Minister of New & Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs, & Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi told the Lok Sabha.

Renewable energy access

There is no separate scheme operational in the Union Ministry of New and renewable Energy (MNRE) for electrification of villages and households using renewable energy in the country.

However, for tribal villages covered under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan or PM JANMAN and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan or DA JGUA, there is a provision of electrification of tribal households through solar in case the grid connectivity for these households is not techno-economically feasible.

So far, MNRE has not received any proposal from the state of Maharashtra for electrification of such households, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik told the Lok Sabha.

Critical minerals recycling

Under the National Critical Mineral Mission, the government has approved an Rs 1,500 crore incentive scheme for recycling capacity of e-waste, spent lithium-ion batteries and other scrap. The scheme guidelines were issued and the scheme launched on October 2, 2025. The last date for submission of applications is April 1, 2026.

The scheme incentivises recycling capacity for extraction of critical minerals like Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel, and other such minerals to build resilient supply chain in these minerals, Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey told the Lok Sabha.

Deaths due to starvation

Not a single state government/ Union Territory administration has reported any incident of death due to starvation, Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya told the Lok Sabha.

The government has been providing food grains at highly subsidised prices to the targeted population through state governments/Union territory administrations under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) in terms of National Food Security Act, 2013 and Other Welfare Schemes. The National Food Security Act, 2013 provides for coverage of up to 75 per cent of the rural population and up to 50 per cent of the urban population, thus covering about two-third of the population of the country for receiving foodgrains viz. rice, wheat & coarse grains under TPDS, the minister said.

Space debris

As of March 2026, a total of 129 trackable space debris originating from Indian satellite missions are in orbit, which consist of defunct satellites in LEO (23) and GEO (26), rocket bodies remaining in orbit from PSLV (40), GSLV (4) and LVM3 (3), and debris generated due to in-orbit break-up of PSLV C3 rocket body (33). ISRO annually releases Indian Space Situational Assessment Report which contains such assessments, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions and in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha.

‘Lakhpati-Didi’ and ‘Namo-Drone-Didi’ initiatives

The Lakhpati Didi Initiative is an outcome of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana–National Rural Livelihoods Mission under the Union Ministry of Rural Development. The initiative aims to empower and enable women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to earn a minimum annual income of Rs 1 lakh on a sustainable basis for at least four agricultural seasons and/or business cycles. No certified technical training is provided under the Lakhpati Didi initiative.

The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in convergence with other ministries/departments, is implementing the Namo Drone Didi Scheme.

Under the Scheme, the government supplies drones as a package, which includes training for one member of the SHG for 15 days. The training covers drone flying, provisions of the Drone Rules, Standard Operating Procedures for nutrient and pesticide application, drone-flying practice for agricultural purposes, and minor repair and maintenance of drones.

Under the Namo Drone Didi Scheme, 500 SHG members have been trained and certified as drone pilots, Minister of State in the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur told the Rajya Sabha.

EV charging infrastructure

The Union Ministry of Heavy Industries, under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME)-II Scheme, has allocated Rs 912.50 crore for installation of 9,332 Electric Vehicle Public Charging Stations (EV PCS) on a pan-India basis, including cities and highways.

As on January 1, 2026, a total of 9,159 EV PCS have been installed under the FAME-II scheme. In addition, the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has envisioned to develop the EV charging infrastructure across the Wayside Amenities at an approximate interval of 40-60 kms along the National Highways and Expressways, wherein so far, 68 EV charging stations have been commissioned by National Highways Logistics Management Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of National Highways Authority of India. The setting up of EV PCS is an unlicensed activity and private entrepreneurs are also permitted to participate in this activity, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Jairam Gadkari told the Rajya Sabha.