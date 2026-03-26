As told to Parliament (March 24, 2026): Centre clears Rs 1,261 crore ‘Namo Drone Didi’ scheme for women SHGs in farm services

The government has approved the ‘ Namo Drone Didi’ scheme as a central sector scheme with an outlay of Rs 1,261 crore for 2023-24 to 2025-26 to provide drones to selected women self-help groups (SHGs) for rental services to farmers, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani told the Lok Sabha.

The drones are intended for agricultural applications such as the spraying of fertilisers and pesticides. According to the Department of Fertilisers, lead fertiliser companies have so far distributed 500 drones under the scheme.