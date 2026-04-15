Beyond 2030: The future of Sustainable Development Goals will be decided at the last mile

A few months ago, I travelled to Baghamari, a remote village in Odisha, about 150 kilometres from the state capital, Bhubaneswar. It took hours by road, followed by a narrow path, to reach a place that rarely appears on maps and even more rarely in policy conversations. There, I met women, farmers, and schoolchildren restoring mangrove ecosystems that now protect their farms from cyclone damage and improve soil productivity.

What stayed with me was not the technical detail of the intervention, but the clarity with which young climate champions spoke about their future. They were not speaking about indicators or targets. They were speaking about safety, livelihoods, and dignity. That moment captured a simple truth. The success of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will not be measured by how many targets we track, but by whether they change lives in communities like this one.

As the world approaches 2030, the conversation about the future of development is becoming more urgent. Progress on many goals remains off track, and the global context has grown more complex. We are navigating overlapping crises, climate shocks, economic uncertainty, widening inequalities, and rapid technological disruption.

Yet this complexity does not weaken the case for the SDGs. It strengthens it. In an uncertain world, the goals provide a shared framework for action and accountability. They remain indispensable precisely because the challenges we face are becoming more interconnected. So, the next phase of development will depend less on global declarations and more on how effectively countries deliver results on the ground.

India offers important lessons in this regard. One of the country’s defining strengths has been embedding the SDGs directly into governance systems. Development planning, budgeting, and programme delivery are increasingly aligned with measurable outcomes.

For example, SDG Coordination and Acceleration Centres are helping states align planning, financing, and monitoring through real-time data. Programmes such as the Aspirational Districts Programme demonstrate how targeted interventions and multi-sector collaboration can improve outcomes simultaneously in health, nutrition, and financial inclusion. These initiatives show what happens when development moves from policy design to practical delivery.

Equally important has been the rise of robust monitoring systems. Tools such as the SDG India Index, the National Multidimensional Poverty Index, and the Panchayat Advancement Index, which covers nearly 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats, allow governments to identify gaps with precision and track progress over time. They create transparency, encourage healthy competition among states, and strengthen accountability at every level of governance.

But governance reforms alone will not determine the future of development. Financing will.

The scale of investment required to achieve sustainable development far exceeds public resources. Innovative financing mechanisms, including blended finance, green bonds, and impact investment, will play an increasingly central role. However, the real test is how effectively this financing is directed.

Development financing must prioritise underserved geographies, vulnerable populations, and high-risk sectors that are often overlooked by traditional investment models. Tools such as the SDG Investor Map for India are already helping guide capital toward sectors like climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, and affordable services for underserved communities. This is how financing moves from theory to impact.

Another shift is equally important. Communities and civil society must be recognised not only as implementers of programmes, but as strategic partners in shaping solutions. Civil society organisations often reach populations that remain invisible in policy and data, including tribal communities, women in informal work, and persons with disabilities.

We see this clearly in initiatives to strengthen waste management systems. Partnerships have supported the establishment of Material Recovery Centres across multiple cities, improving recycling systems while formalising livelihoods for informal waste workers and linking them to social protection. These are not isolated projects. They are examples of how development becomes sustainable when systems are built around people.

Technology will also define the future of development, but only if it is designed with inclusion in mind.

Digital systems have already transformed service delivery at scale. Platforms such as U-WIN, the world’s largest digital immunisation repository, tracked 32 million pregnant women and 97 million children in 2025. More than one million female health workers have been trained to use this system, simplifying data management and strengthening care delivery. This is what digital transformation looks like when it supports frontline workers and communities.

The same principle applies to gender equality. Treating the care economy as essential infrastructure is critical to advancing women’s economic participation. Community-based childcare systems linked to programmes such as Mission Shakti’s PALNA scheme are enabling women to return to work while creating jobs in the care sector itself. This shifts childcare from being seen as unpaid labour to being recognised as a core component of economic growth.

Looking beyond 2030, the global development agenda will likely evolve in important ways. The focus will shift from individual goals to strengthening systems. It will move from incremental progress to building resilience against shocks. And climate action will increasingly become the foundation of development planning, protecting livelihoods and safeguarding hard-won development gains.

At the same time, accountability will become more central. Real-time data, citizen engagement, and transparent systems will be essential to ensure that progress is measurable and inclusive. Development frameworks will need to move beyond aspirations and demonstrate tangible results for people on the ground.

Ultimately, the defining question of the SDG era will not be what replaces the goals after 2030. It will be whether development reached those who needed it the most.