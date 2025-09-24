Governance
Bihar land controversy: Adani Group faces farmers’ allegations
While state government maintains the process was legal, farmers allege pressure to give up ancestral land without fair compensation
A major land controversy is unfolding in Bihar, where the Adani Group has been accused of acquiring 1,020 acres of land in Patna district at just Rs 1 per acre. While the state government maintains that the process was legal, farmers allege they were pressured to part with their ancestral land without fair compensation.
As protests intensify, the opposition has called the deal a “land scam,” demanding accountability and an independent investigation.