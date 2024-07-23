Budget 2024–25: Allocation for MGNREGS remains stagnant at Rs 86,000 crore

The Union Budget 2024-25 did not see any increase in allocation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) budget.

The budget allocation of Rs 86,000 crore announced in the interim budget in February 2024 remains unchanged in the budget announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23, 2024

The budget allocation remains unchanged from 2023, which experts believe is insufficient. They also claimed that the central government's analysis in its Economic Survey 2024-25, which concluded that fund utilisation and employment generation are not proportional to poverty levels, is inaccurate.