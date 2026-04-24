Built to explode: Inside Virudhunagar’s fireworks economy of routine death

Virudhunagar, a dry district in southern Tamil Nadu tucked into the rain shadow of the Western Ghats, has always lived with uncertainty. Agriculture has never been dependable here, and survival has long depended on adaptation. It is from this landscape that Sivakasi emerged, a town of dust and heat that went on to become India’s fireworks capital, producing nearly 90 per cent of the country’s crackers and anchoring a Rs 6,000 crore industry that lights up festivals from Dussehra to Diwali. But beneath this spectacle runs a darker continuity. Virudhunagar is no longer just a production hub. It has steadily come to be known, quietly and uneasily, as a place where explosions are routine, and death is built into the process of making fireworks.

The latest explosion on April 19, 2026, in Kattanarpatti village near Sivakasi followed a pattern that has become disturbingly familiar. The day began like any other inside a licensed unit. Workers reported for duty, and routine operations were underway when a sudden ignition set off a chain of blasts. Sheds gave way, flames spread rapidly, and stored materials began exploding one after another, turning the site into a zone that rescuers could barely access. By the time emergency teams arrived, there was little left to save. The death toll, first reported as 23, rose to 25 as two of the injured succumbed to burns. Most of those killed were women from economically vulnerable families, and several bodies were charred beyond recognition, leaving families waiting in anguish for identification.

This was not an illegal unit operating outside the system. It had a valid licence and functioned within the formal regulatory framework. Yet the first signs emerging from the investigation pointed to familiar violations. The unit had allegedly been subleased, was operating beyond the permitted number of workers, and had extended operations beyond authorised hours. The owners were absconding, and cases were filed, but across Virudhunagar, this sequence has repeated itself often enough to no longer surprise. What continues to be described as an accident has, over time, revealed itself as a predictable outcome of the way this industry is organised.

Data placed before the National Green Tribunal brings out this pattern with clarity. Since 2022, at least 134 workers have died, and 89 have been critically injured in explosions across fireworks and match factories in the district. Between 2022 and mid 2025 alone, 89 accidents were recorded. The numbers no longer shock. Their consistency does. What is even more revealing is where these accidents occur. A majority have been reported from units licensed by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

PESO is a central government body under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, responsible for regulating explosives and other hazardous materials. Its approval system is technical and centralised, relying on detailed plans, safety codes, and compliance documentation before licences are granted. This stands in contrast to the system followed by the district administration, where licences are issued within a local governance framework and oversight is closer to the ground, with inspections tied to local officials and more immediate monitoring. While PESO’s system appears more rigorous in design, its enforcement is often distant and periodic, whereas district-level oversight, though limited in scope, tends to be more direct and continuous.

This contrast becomes stark when seen alongside accident data. Of the 89 recorded accidents, 78 took place in PESO-licensed units, accounting for 123 deaths and 87 injuries, while district-licensed units reported just 11 accidents and 11 deaths. The implication is clear. Regulation, at least in its current form, is not preventing disaster. In many cases, it coexists with it.

Virudhunagar today has around 320 units licensed by the district administration and nearly 800 licensed by PESO, forming a dense and highly fragmented industrial cluster. Production is deliberately broken into stages and spread across multiple units. One unit handles chemical mixing, another drying, a third assembly, while packing is done elsewhere. This structure is often presented as a safety measure meant to contain damage, but in practice it disperses accountability. No single unit appears fully responsible, oversight becomes thinner, and violations slip through unnoticed until an explosion brings everything into focus.

Pressure within this system is constant. Demand peaks sharply in the months leading up to Diwali, when orders surge, and timelines shrink. Regulatory changes such as restrictions on conventional crackers and the push for green alternatives have added uncertainty without easing production pressure. In such conditions, safety becomes negotiable. Investigations into accidents over the years have repeatedly pointed to the same causes, including overstocking of explosives, use of unauthorised tools, mixing and drying in close proximity, employment of untrained workers, and multiple production stages being carried out in the same space to save time. These are not isolated lapses. They are routine practices.

At the centre of this system is labour that has little room to negotiate risk. Nearly eight lakh (0.8 million) people are employed directly and indirectly, most of them from poor and landless families. A large number of women are engaged in precise but poorly paid work. Earnings are often based on piece-rate systems where speed determines income, leaving little incentive to slow down for safety. Protective gear is minimal, and training remains inadequate. The gendered nature of this workforce is reflected in the latest tragedy, where most of those who died were women.

“The worker knows the danger. But there is no other work,” said K Karthikeyan, a labour organiser in the region.

Trade union activist Neethi Rajan places the cycle in sharper terms. “Every time a blast happens, the government announces compensation. Then it is back to business until the next tragedy.”

Regulation has not been able to disrupt this cycle. Multiple authorities oversee the sector; licences are issued, inspections are carried out, and violations are recorded. The National Green Tribunal has repeatedly intervened, ordering safety audits and seeking accountability, even as its observations underscore the risks posed by densely clustered units operating close to habitations. Yet enforcement remains episodic. Units are shut or suspended, but production shifts to other locations and resumes quickly. The structure that produces these outcomes remains unchanged.

The political economy of Virudhunagar makes strict enforcement difficult. The fireworks industry sustains lakhs of livelihoods and generates significant revenue, which makes it hesitant to push structural reforms. Allegations of collusion between factory owners and local officials have surfaced repeatedly. Arrests usually involve workers or lower-level staff, while those who control the supply chain remain beyond reach.

After every explosion, compensation is announced. Officials visit, statements are issued, and families receive financial assistance. But compensation does not change the conditions that led to death. The environmental costs also remain largely unaddressed, with chemicals contaminating soil, air and groundwater, and entire habitations exposed to long-term risks.

Virudhunagar’s history is marked by repeated warnings that have failed to produce lasting change. From the 2012 Mudalipatti explosion that killed 40 workers to subsequent incidents across the years, the pattern has remained consistent. The latest blast is not an aberration. It is part of a continuing cycle.

As environmental activist Satheesh Lakshmanan observes, Sivakasi represents “an economy that thrives on dangerous labour practices, producing wealth for factory owners while reducing workers to disposable bodies".

Demand drives production. Production leads to compromised safety. Explosions follow. Enforcement tightens briefly and then recedes. The cycle begins again. The numbers are known, the risks are understood, and the pattern is visible. Even the counting of the dead unfolds slowly, rising as injuries turn fatal.

In such a system, these are no longer accidents. They are outcomes.