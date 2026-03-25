Cambridge historian’s paper sheds new light on transmission of chess from India to Iran

A paper by a historian at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom has shed new light on the transmission of chess from ancient India to Iran.

Cambridge historian Krisztina Ilko’s ‘Chess and Race in the Global Middle Ages’, published in Speculum, has received the Medieval Academy of America’s prestigious ‘Article Prize in Critical Race Studies’.

Ilko found a wealth of international evidence of chess subverting racial stereotypes and structures in the Middle Ages.

She highlights an instance from the Shahnama, the Iranian national epic, which contains an image depicting how the game of chess was transmitted from India to Iran.

“Scholars interpreting these 14th-century illustrations — including two versions in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York — have assumed that the Persians depicted the Indian ambassador with dark skin and baggy clothes to underscore his defeat to their vizier, the highest-ranking diplomat in the Persian court,” a statement by the university noted.

“This interpretation is wrong, Dr Ilko argues. The Indian ambassador’s skin colour and clothing indicate that he’s a foreigner but certainly not a defeated one. He is, in fact, shown as a champion of the powerful Indian raja and a guardian of coveted Indian knowledge introducing chess to the Persians for the first time.”

According to Ilko, the dark skin colour of intellectual Indian figures in Persian manuscripts challenged the value systems shared by both Christian and Islamic worlds that privileged whiteness.