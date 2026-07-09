Can India develop without crossing ecological limits? Doughnut economics answers this question

India has no shortage of development schemes. We have programmes for housing, food, health, jobs, sanitation, roads, renewable energy, water, farming and climate action. We also have dashboards, rankings, annual reports and targets.

Yet one basic question is still missing from most planning: are we improving people’s lives without damaging the natural systems that support those lives?

This is the question doughnut economics asks.

India must continue to develop. Millions still need secure jobs, decent housing, good schools, affordable healthcare, safe water and social protection. But India is also facing falling groundwater levels, polluted air and rivers, growing waste, loss of wetlands and biodiversity, heat waves, floods, landslides and coastal erosion.

The challenge is therefore not growth versus the environment. The real challenge is to meet human needs while staying within ecological limits.

What doughnut economics means

Doughnut Economics, developed by economist Kate Raworth, uses a simple picture (see the graph below).

The doughnut has two rings. The inner ring is the social foundation. It includes the basics of a dignified life: food, health, education, income, water, sanitation, energy, housing, equality, peace, voice and justice. No one should fall below this floor.

The outer ring is the ecological ceiling. It represents the limits beyond which human activity damages climate, biodiversity, freshwater, land and other life-support systems.

The space between the two rings is the “safe and just space”. Development should bring everyone above the social floor without pushing society beyond ecological limits.