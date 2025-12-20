Can India’s capital be salvaged? A Delhite mulls over what her beloved city was and now, is

Mutiny to early Independence years

The enclosing wall of Shahjahanabad, built in the 1820s, was dismantled in sections from 1857. To the north was laid out the Civil Lines, to the west the Sadar Bazaar, and there was east-west ribbon development because of the laying of the railway line in the 1860s. Three ‘Durbars’ (a spectacle that lasted a few days) made areas of east Delhi familiar. As a result, when the leap in the dark was taken in 1911 to shift the winter capital from Calcutta to Delhi, there were many choices — north, east, and south. The choice of and laying out of New Delhi south of Shahjahanabad led to the latter being called ‘Old Delhi’ (a term earlier used for Mehrauli). The World War and the need to economise on costs led to delays, but the capital was in place by the 1930s (at the same time as Canberra in Australia).

My sense of the city was Lutyens’ New Delhi. Our family moved into a house in Ratendon (later Amrita Shergil) Road, south of which was a forest (later made into a nursery, and still later laid out into a ‘colony’ next to an old Mughal garden, Jor Bagh. I was allowed out of the house only to a section of the — rather wild — Lady Willingdon Park. At bedtime, I used to bully my mother to lift me up to say goodnight to the domes of Safdarjang’s Maqbara, backlit to warn aeroplanes descending to the airport. Till I was eleven, New Delhi was dew-drenched grass, sleeping on charpoys under clear starry skies, lovely winter gardens carefully tended with advice from Percy Lancaster, Head Gardener at Sundar Nursery. June saw sudden dust-storms (the ‘lu’, which a century earlier, Ghalib had said dried up the ink in his inkwell); occasionally the sky was black with swarms of locusts from Rajasthan. There were glimpses of other Dilliwalas, as when the villagers tramped to Kingsway to see the Chhabees Janvari parade, the men carrying their juthis on their head to prevent them getting dusty. And we saw them in their habitat on Sunday afternoons when we adventured out through rural Delhi, past the high walls of Chiragh Dilli, the clean and spacious Sultan Garhi, the fairy-tale fort of Tughlaqabad..past brick kilns, stone quarries, hills and streams and, from high points, the golden expanse of palash, the flame of the forest, later tamed into the Buddha Jayanti Park…At the Jamali-Kamali masjid, the villagers advised us to turn back — dakus ventured out after dusk…Summer evenings drew us to leisurely walks on the Rajpath lawns, buying paper cones of spiced chana.

Enter the DDA

In the early 1960s, standing on the quiet Kalkaji Mandir hill, which overlooked a board saying, “Site for Bahai House of Worship” (which 30 years later sprouted the “Lotus Temple”) I noticed on the horizon some 2-storeyed, white-washed buildings. My father explained that these were homes being constructed by something called the “Delhi Development Authority”. Somehow its monotony depressed me. I was looking at the Ninth Delhi in the making…

DDA’s Delhi was different from Lutyens’. The latter drew on classical Rome, the latter on 1890s American planning norms, particularly the very unsuitable one of ‘zones’ being divided by activities. Nehru Place, meant to be the prototype for ‘district centres’, was depressing by contrast to lively Chandni Chowk or elegant Connaught Place. In the 1970s (having submitted my thesis), I started reading and attending seminars on modern urbanism. It was a heady experience, bringing back memories of The Fountainhead, read in college, and a contrast to the drowsy hours spent in the archives. There was also a sense of eagerness, during interchanges with wise and sensitive individuals like Edgar Ribeiro, Syed Shafi and Mahesh Buch. This unfortunately did not permeate the printed Master Plan, unbelievably shabby and uninspired, like a railway timetable, not a promise of a grand city. In the 2010s, another shocking lacuna was to come to light — the lack of an archives of the DDA and the TCPO. (In the 1980s I had had a similar shock when I found the grand Archaeological Survey’s archives were stuffed in a room like a godown, with a timid mouse as record-creeper).

In such a situation, a person like DDA’s Vice-Chairman, Jagmohan, was able to project himself as a visionary — India’s Baron Haussmann. He had two dreams for Delhi — one, to revive the culture and landscape of Mughal Delhi. His Rebuilding Shahjahanabad was published in 1975 and one of the examiners of my thesis, Barun De, asked me why I did not quote him. I said I thought it presumptuous of anyone to undertake ‘rebuilding’ an organic/imperial city by tacking on suburbs mimicking a historic lifestyle, a version of the Potemkin Villages.

Jagmohan was also enamoured of the modern vertical city. If he had studied Haussmann in depth, he would have appreciated his three achievements — the most visible was a pleasing, at places majestic, townscape, with excellent roads and pavements (the Parisians’ walk that Delhi citizens step into outsize cars), and also, not visible but the most vital, an infrastructure of drains and sewers reminiscent of the Romans. Jagmohan also would have done well to study British municipal planners, and in particular Patrick Geddes. From the late 19th century, British industrial and commercial towns were transformed by excellent public works. In Delhi, one comes across marble plaques celebrating road-widening projects inaugurated by Jagmohan’s lotus hands. What of their afterlife?