Centre issues draft rules for VB-GRAMG

The central government has issued draft rules for implementation of the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-GRAMG.
The new rural employment and livelihood mission, notified under a 2025 law, was brought in 2025 to replace the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2006.
In a gazetted notification by the Centre on May 11, it notified that MGNREGA will cease from July 1, 2026.
It stated, “Together with all rules, notifications, schemes, orders and guidelines made there under, shall stand repealed.”
The draft rules were released on May 22, by the Union Ministry of Rural Development notifying that a National Level Steering Committee would be constituted to implement the Act.
The draft rules will remain open for public comments for 30 days.
The proposed rules aim to set up a National Level Steering Committee (NLSC) to oversee implementation of the mission, recommend allocation of funds to states and coordinate among ministries involved in rural development and livelihood programmes.
The draft stated that the Secretary of the Department of Rural Development will chair the committee, with members including officials from a number of ministries (Panchayati Raj, Environment, Agriculture, Water Resources and Drinking Water and Sanitation), and representatives from NITI Aayog, the National Informatics Centre and five state governments.
Chakradhar Buddha, a researcher with LibTech India, which works on democratic engagement in rural public service delivery, said the committee has only government officials. “There is no place for workers’ unions, civil society groups, or community representatives,” he added.
The panel is expected to recommend policy measures demanding inter-ministerial consultation and reviewing state performance. It is also tasked to issue advisory on standards, monitoring systems and digital and geospatial infrastructure needed for implementation of the scheme.
According to the draft rules, the central government can modify the composition of the committee through notification without requiring amendment of the rules.
The committee plans to meet twice a year according to norms, with provision to hold special meetings as required.
“Unlike the Steering Committee rules, the Central Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Council (Central Council) does include representation from workers’ organisations and disadvantaged groups. It explicitly provides for 15 non-official members from Panchayati Raj institutions, workers’ organisations, and disadvantaged groups, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities, and persons with disabilities,” said Buddha.
“This document lays out the draft rules for how wages and unemployment allowances under VB-GRAMG will be paid through DBT, MIS systems, and Aadhaar-based payment mechanisms like APBS,” he added.