Centre issues draft rules for VB-GRAMG

It stated, “Together with all rules, notifications, schemes, orders and guidelines made there under, shall stand repealed.”

The draft rules were released on May 22, by the Union Ministry of Rural Development notifying that a National Level Steering Committee would be constituted to implement the Act.

The draft rules will remain open for public comments for 30 days.

The proposed rules aim to set up a National Level Steering Committee (NLSC) to oversee implementation of the mission, recommend allocation of funds to states and coordinate among ministries involved in rural development and livelihood programmes.

The draft stated that the Secretary of the Department of Rural Development will chair the committee, with members including officials from a number of ministries (Panchayati Raj, Environment, Agriculture, Water Resources and Drinking Water and Sanitation), and representatives from NITI Aayog, the National Informatics Centre and five state governments.

Chakradhar Buddha, a researcher with LibTech India, which works on democratic engagement in rural public service delivery, said the committee has only government officials. “There is no place for workers’ unions, civil society groups, or community representatives,” he added.