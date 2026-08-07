Governance

Chaos after heavy rains lash Delhi

Complaints of waterlogging reported across national capital
Chaos after heavy rains lash Delhi
Heavy rains on August 6 caused waterlogging in various parts of Delhi.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Widespread rain in the national capital on August 6 led to chaos as the metropolis’ creaky infrastructure once again struggled to cope.

Chaos after heavy rains lash Delhi
Complaints of waterlogging were received from across the metropolitan area.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

According to the Hindustan Times, the public works department received around 15 complaints during the day from areas, including Press Enclave Marg, Defence Colony, Kanjhawala and Palla.

Waterlogging was also reported from parts of Karkardooma, Saraswati Vihar in Pitampura, and several stretches in Dwarka managed by the Delhi Development Authority, the daily reported.

Chaos after heavy rains lash Delhi
While the authorities have been attending to these complaints, the events of August 6 once again show the state of affairs regarding civic infrastructure in Delhi.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The authorities deployed pumps and field staff wherever water accumulated.

However, the events of August 6 once again show the state of affairs regarding civic infrastructure in the capital of the world’s most populous country.

Delhi
Southwest monsoon
Urban Waterlogging
Waterlogging
Southwest Monsoon 2026
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