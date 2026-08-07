Chaos after heavy rains lash Delhi

Widespread rain in the national capital on August 6 led to chaos as the metropolis’ creaky infrastructure once again struggled to cope.
According to the Hindustan Times, the public works department received around 15 complaints during the day from areas, including Press Enclave Marg, Defence Colony, Kanjhawala and Palla.
Waterlogging was also reported from parts of Karkardooma, Saraswati Vihar in Pitampura, and several stretches in Dwarka managed by the Delhi Development Authority, the daily reported.
The authorities deployed pumps and field staff wherever water accumulated.
However, the events of August 6 once again show the state of affairs regarding civic infrastructure in the capital of the world’s most populous country.