Conservation, digitally

In the drought-scorched heart of Karnataka’s Kolar district, residents of Keeluholali village once lived at the mercy of unreliable rains. Year after year, they watched crops wither and wells run dry as borewells sank ever deeper. “Farming had become a gamble,” says Ganesh K V, a smallholder who once ferried buckets of water on his motorcycle just to keep his four coconut saplings alive.

In 2014, determined to change their fate, residents pooled their labour under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to build a check dam that would capture rainwater. It was meant to provide irrigation through the dry months, but the plan failed. The structure could not hold the water, which simply seeped into the porous rock below. “It was a well-intentioned effort, but not a scientific one,” recalls Manjunath K R, the village panchayat development officer. He says that between 2008 and 2020, nearly 120 such structures were built in and around Keeluholali under various government programmes. Barely half functioned as intended.

Then, in 2021, the village took a different route, guided by data rather than intuition. The panchayat adopted a mobile application called the Composite Landscape Assessment and Restoration Tool (CLART), which identifies optimal locations and designs for water recharge. For Keeluholali, it became the game-changer they had been waiting for.

Developed by the Gujarat-based Foundation for Ecological Security (FES), the application uses publicly available datasets on geology, drainage, slope, recharge potential, land use and watershed boundaries to identify suitable sites for water conservation structures. CLART also works offline, analysing terrain through geographic information system (GIS) layers and categorising sites under advisories such as “good recharge”, “surface storage” or “run-off zone”. “It gave us scientific guidance right in the field,” says Manjunath. “Earlier, we relied on guesswork or waited for engineers from the taluk office. Now we can make data-backed decisions even without internet access.”

Armed with CLART’s recommendations, the community rebuilt its water structures using MGNREGS funds for materials and labour. When the monsoon arrived, ponds held water longer and wells began yielding again.

Ganesh smiles as he surveys his plot, where 10 thriving coconut palms now sway. “The pond built with the help of CLART fills every monsoon. It feels like we have water in our hands again,” he says.

The legal backbone

Recent changes to MGNREGS is central to this story. Launched in 2005, it is a statutory entitlement guaranteeing up to 100 days of wage employment per rural household each year. It was conceived as a livelihood safety net that would also create durable natural resource assets. Of the scheme’s 266 permissible work categories, about 60 relate directly to water conservation, including ponds, percolation tanks and check dams, bunds, trenches and canals.

Implementation is layered and participatory. The Union government defines the framework, state rural development departments plan and monitor, while gram panchayats identify works, mobilise labour and track progress.

Traditionally, project selection began with “table-top planning” by officials. Karnataka has now transformed this into a data-driven process, combining CLART’s GIS outputs with on-ground verification.

Recent policy changes have reinforced this shift. Under the National Initiative on Water Security, launched in September 2024, MGNREGS funds must prioritise waterworks. Overexploited groundwater blocks must allocate 65 per cent of funds to water conservation, semi-critical blocks 40 per cent, and even water-secure areas at least 30 per cent. By March 2025, India completed 6.2 million water conservation works under MGNREGS, including half a million in 2024-25.