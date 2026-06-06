Cooling centres in a scorching Delhi

Heat-relief facilities have come up at certain locations in Delhi as temperatures surpass long-time averages for the summer months.
In April, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had outlined some precautionary measures in a public advisory, including cooling centres.
As temperatures climb and heat becomes a health risk, cities are trying to find a way to protect the residents. Cooling zones equipped with shaded seating having drinking water and ORS facilities offering temporary refuge from extreme temperatures. More than comfort spaces these centres reflect the growing need to treat heat as a public health challenge in a warming world.
These initiatives come at a time when several parts of the country are witnessing prolonged periods of extreme heat. Health experts have warned that continuous exposure to high temperatures can increase the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses.
MCD, in its April circular, directed all its zones and departments to implement a series of precautionary measures, including the provision of drinking water, water coolers, ORS kits, cooling facilities, shelters for workers, water arrangements for animals and birds, and revised working hours for sanitation workers to mitigate the impact of heatwaves.
Under this the cooling zones are part of broader heat-action measures being adopted by the local authorities to reduce the impact of rising temperatures. While such initiatives provide immediate relief, experts note that they remain a short-term solution to a much larger challenge.
For many outdoor workers, street vendors and delivery personnel, avoiding the afternoon heat is often not an option.
Long-term solutions such as increasing green cover, creating shaded public spaces and improving working conditions during heatwaves are equally important to protect vulnerable populations.
As heatwaves become the new normal, the success of such initiatives will depend not only on providing immediate relief but also on building cities that can withstand a hotter future.
Text by Vidushi Laroiya.