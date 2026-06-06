Cooling centres in a scorching Delhi

Heat-relief facilities have come up at certain locations in Delhi as temperatures surpass long-time averages for the summer months.

In April, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had outlined some precautionary measures in a public advisory, including cooling centres.

As temperatures climb and heat becomes a health risk, cities are trying to find a way to protect the residents. Cooling zones equipped with shaded seating having drinking water and ORS facilities offering temporary refuge from extreme temperatures. More than comfort spaces these centres reflect the growing need to treat heat as a public health challenge in a warming world.