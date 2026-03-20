Cooling framework for heat-proofing cities: A case study from Jaipur

Climate change is intensifying urban heat vulnerability across Indian cities, threatening public health, energy systems, affordability and overall habitability. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) projects warming of up to 4°C in many cities by 2100 — a challenge particularly acute in hot-dry climatic zones where baseline summer temperatures already exceed 45°C.

Rajasthan's cities illustrate the scale of the problem. Jaipur's mean annual temperatures have risen by 0.53°C per decade — more than double the global average of 0.2°C — and heat stress days now routinely exceed 40–50 annually, compared to just 20–30 in the 1990–2010 baseline.

Without structural intervention, higher temperatures drive wider air-conditioning adoption, releasing waste heat that deepens the urban heat island effect and raises cooling demand further — a vicious, self-reinforcing cycle.

Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has developed an integrated urban cooling framework for Jaipur that addresses both immediate heat mitigation and long-term heat-resilient development through spatial planning, energy transition, and coordinated policy action.

Local thermal hazard

Jaipur's 250 wards face markedly different levels of heat exposure, driven primarily by built-up density, lack of green-blue infrastructure, and related anthropogenic activity. The National Building Code of India, 2016 sets a thermal comfort threshold of 35.5°C for Jaipur — providing indoor comfort at 32°C. Using the temperature delta from this threshold, wards were classified into five zones, from Zone 1 (<6°C delta) through to Zone 5 (>12°C delta).

Some 13 per cent of Jaipur's wards fall in the high and extremely high intensity zones (Zone 4 and 5). A further 35 per cent are in moderate-high Zone 3, and 48 per cent in moderate-low Zone 2. This thermal hazard mapping directly informs ward-level heat action priorities across the city.

Local thermal hazard in Jaipur