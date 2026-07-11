Counting India’s urban future: Why Census 2027 must get migration right

World Population Day usually turns public attention to the population size. Is India 1.4 billion, 1.45 billion or 1.5 billion? Has fertility fallen? Which states are growing faster? Which regions will gain or lose political weight?

These questions matter. But for an urbanising country, another question is equally important: where are people counted?

Population is not only a matter of births and deaths. In demography, the population of any place changes through four components: births, deaths, in-migration and out-migration. A city grows not only because children are born there, but because workers move into it. A village shrinks not only because people die, but because people leave. Migration is therefore not a side story in population statistics. It is one of the main engines of urbanisation.

This is why Census 2027 matters so much.

India’s last census was conducted in 2011, when the country’s urban population was 377.1 million, or 31.2 per cent of the total population. Rural India still accounted for 68.8 per cent. But 2011 is now an old baseline for a country that has seen rapid migration, peri-urban expansion, construction growth, climate stress, new industrial corridors and new informal settlements over 16 years. The World Bank estimates that by 2036, India’s towns and cities will house 600 million people, or 40 per cent of the population, and that urban areas already contribute almost 70 per cent to GDP. It also estimates that India will need $840 billion in urban infrastructure investment by 2036.

India’s urban dream — smart cities, Viksit Bharat 2047, metro networks, housing, climate-resilient infrastructure and municipal finance reform — rests on one basic statistical foundation: the census count of urban India.