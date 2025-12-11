Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (December 10, 2025)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on December 9, 2025 pulled up the district magistrate, Cuttack, Odisha, for failing to file a response in a case concerning illegal sand mining near the Birupa river, despite repeated directions.

Earlier, the tribunal had ordered the district magistrate to submit a report, but the filing was marked defective in March 2025 and required refiling within two weeks. The defects were never corrected, no affidavit was filed, and the district magistrate’s counsel was absent on July 4, 2025. Further directions issued on September 3, 2025 also went unheeded.

Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi of the NGT’s eastern bench expressed strong displeasure over the “casual” approach of the district magistrate, noting that applicants had alleged administrative inaction regarding illegal mining.

“If the concerned authorities do not care to file their responses within a period of more than six months, what else is required to doubt their commitment to the rule of law and ability to discharge their duties,” the order stated.

The tribunal observed that Odisha’s monitoring mechanisms and remedial measures to control illegal mining were still not fully in place, as reflected in the Joint Committee’s findings.

The NGT directed the director of mines and geology, Odisha, and the member secretary of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board to verify implementation of sustainable sand mining guidelines, including the Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016 , and the Enforcement & Monitoring Guidelines for Sand Mining, 2020 , as the Supreme Court and the tribunal’s directions.

The authorities were also instructed to ensure strict preventive and punitive measures against illegal mining activities and vehicles involved. Granting “one more opportunity,” the tribunal directed the district magistrate, Cuttack, to file the required response, warning that undue delay warranted imposition of costs. Adjournment was granted subject to payment of Rs 10,000 within 15 days to the registrar of the eastern zone bench.

The district magistrate must also detail compliance actions taken pursuant to directions issued in OA No. 360/2015 (National Green Tribunal Association vs Virender Singh, State of Gujarat) and attach minutes of the District Task Force related to illegal mining. The tribunal also directed the district magistrate’s personal appearance on January 23, 2026.

The NGT further ordered that the district magistrate’s delay be brought to the notice of the chief secretary, Odisha, with a request to sensitise all district magistrates and authorities concerned about their constitutional duty to protect the environment and prioritise timely responses to tribunal notices.

Applicants had alleged illegal sand mining at the Bhatimunda sand quarry under Tangi-Choudwar tahasil, Cuttack district. The Joint Committee reported that though the quarry had been inactive for long, illegal extraction had occurred earlier and penalties had been imposed. The area was deemed unfit for scientific mining due to its proximity to the river embankment.