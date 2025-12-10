Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (December 9, 2025)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on December 8, 2025 expressed dissatisfaction with reports filed by authorities regarding illegal mining and obstruction to the Khari river in Kekri district, noting that the material submitted does not demonstrate that the obstruction has been removed.

A joint committee report dated January 18, 2025 had identified obstruction to the river’s natural course. The director of mining and geology, the district magistrate of Kekri and the member secretary of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board later filed replies stating that the obstruction had been cleared. However, the applicant maintained that the river’s course remains blocked.

Counsel for the project proponent, Bharat Singh Shekhawat, argued that the Joint Committee had relied on satellite images showing obstruction within the mining lease area near Gulgaon village, visible in an image dated October 11, 2022. This, he said, underscored the authorities’ failure to take timely action to remove the blockage.

The tribunal noted that photographs filed by the project proponent did not present a complete picture of whether the obstruction had been removed. Although the miner claimed to have cleared the boulders, no details were provided regarding their final disposal.

An FIR has reportedly been registered in connection with the obstruction, but the outcome of the investigation has not been disclosed by the district magistrate or the Pollution Control Board.

Counsel for the State of Rajasthan, the director of mining and geology and the project proponent sought additional time to submit further responses. The tribunal granted one week and listed the matter for final hearing on December 19, 2025.

The application, filed by Neeraj Choudhary, sarpanch of Gulgaon Gram Panchayat, alleged large-scale illegal mining and mineral transport along the Khari river in violation of environmental norms. Mining was allegedly being carried out despite inadequate replenishment in the riverbed, causing significant damage to local flora, fauna and river ecology. Heavy machinery and vehicles, including dumpers, trailers and tractors, were reportedly being used for excavation and transport.