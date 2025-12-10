Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (December 9, 2025)

NGT expresses dissatisfaction with Rajasthan authorities over unresolved obstruction to the Khari river despite claims of clearance.
Applicant alleges large-scale illegal mining along the riverbed, causing ecological damage and violating environmental norms.
Tribunal hears plea to halt the proposed Darshan Yatra in Bandhavgarh National Park until safeguards for fragile ecosystems are enforced.
Concerns raised over rising visitor numbers, inadequate sanitation, and wildlife disturbance during previous yatras.
NGT questions Madhya Pradesh over unauthorised construction and encroachment on the Kaliyasot reservoir, seeking clarity and compliance.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on expressed dissatisfaction with reports filed by authorities regarding illegal mining and obstruction to the Khari river in Kekri district, noting that the material submitted does not demonstrate that the obstruction has been removed.
A joint committee report dated January 18, 2025 had identified obstruction to the river’s natural course. The director of mining and geology, the district magistrate of Kekri and the member secretary of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board later filed replies stating that the obstruction had been cleared. However, the applicant maintained that the river’s course remains blocked.
Counsel for the project proponent, Bharat Singh Shekhawat, argued that the Joint Committee had relied on satellite images showing obstruction within the mining lease area near Gulgaon village, visible in an image dated October 11, 2022. This, he said, underscored the authorities’ failure to take timely action to remove the blockage.
The tribunal noted that photographs filed by the project proponent did not present a complete picture of whether the obstruction had been removed. Although the miner claimed to have cleared the boulders, no details were provided regarding their final disposal.
An FIR has reportedly been registered in connection with the obstruction, but the outcome of the investigation has not been disclosed by the district magistrate or the Pollution Control Board.
Counsel for the State of Rajasthan, the director of mining and geology and the project proponent sought additional time to submit further responses. The tribunal granted one week and listed the matter for final hearing on December 19, 2025.
The application, filed by Neeraj Choudhary, sarpanch of Gulgaon Gram Panchayat, alleged large-scale illegal mining and mineral transport along the Khari river in violation of environmental norms. Mining was allegedly being carried out despite inadequate replenishment in the riverbed, causing significant damage to local flora, fauna and river ecology. Heavy machinery and vehicles, including dumpers, trailers and tractors, were reportedly being used for excavation and transport.
The NGT’s central bench on heard a plea seeking to halt the proposed ‘Darshan Yatra’ organised by Shri Sadguru Kabir Dharmdas Sahab Vanshavali in Bandhavgarh National Park, unless clear policies are put in place to safeguard the fragile ecosystem. The applicant also sought accountability from the officer concerned.
The tribunal issued notice to authorities, including the chief conservator of forest, Madhya Pradesh, and listed the matter for January 30, 2026.
The application, filed by Ajay Shankar Dubey, argued that the yatra could severely damage Bandhavgarh’s sensitive ecology. More than 14,000 participants reportedly entered the park’s core area during last year’s event, using the Charanganga river for ritual purposes and staying overnight without sanitation facilities, contributing to pollution and ecological degradation.
The tribunal noted the absence of key safeguards such as limits on participant numbers and adequate sanitation arrangements. The applicant said guidelines were needed to regulate such events, such as capping visitors and allowing access only via electric vehicles.
The court was informed that the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) had permitted the yatra subject to conditions, even though the same officer had earlier sought approval from the state government to regulate such activities.
Based on a Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Dehradun assessment, the carrying capacity of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve was estimated at 7,000-8,000 visitors. However, due to steep terrain and the presence of wild animals, only 4,000-5,000 visitors were recommended. The report also advised compulsory online registration beginning one month before the event, and vehicular access to reduce risk and disturbance.
State counsel submitted a detailed study outlining remedial measures. The tribunal held that the government must decide, within three months, whether additional measures were required.
The applicant drew attention to a letter dated November 25, 2025, apparently from the chief conservator of forest (Wildlife) to the field director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, as well as earlier letters dated January 1, 2019, March 26, 2019, and November 11, 2025, concerning the regulation of such events.
The tribunal reiterated its recommendations from August 12, 2025, including restricting entry to 4,000-5,000 pilgrims and allowing only those who had registered online. Access was to be granted exclusively via vehicles at no cost. However, the field director responded on November 25, 2025 that providing free transport for all pilgrims was not feasible and that permitting private vehicles might become necessary, posing environmental risks.
The NGT’s central bench on heard a matter concerning unauthorised construction and encroachment on the Kaliyasot reservoir in Bhopal district, Madhya Pradesh.
Applicant Subhash C Pandey argued that the adjournment application filed by the state government contained incorrect information. He said it referred to removal of encroachments from a 33-metre green belt, which was not mentioned in the NGT’s November 3, 2025 order. Instead, paragraph one of that order stated that the state had not complied with directions issued on September 17, 2025.
The September 17, 2025 order had directed the collector and chief municipal officer of Bhopal to supervise the matter and ensure immediate removal of encroachments in accordance with the law, and to file an action-taken report.
Given the applicant’s submissions, the tribunal directed the state to file its clarification and a detailed report within four weeks, without fail.