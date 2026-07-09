Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 8, 2026)

The Madras High Court disposed of a petition challenging the construction and operation of a five-MLD sewage treatment plant near Chinnavedampatti lake after being informed that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had granted consent.
The petitioner withdrew the plea with liberty to approach the National Green Tribunal for appropriate relief.
The NGT directed Uttar Pradesh authorities to respond to allegations of illegal mining along the Yamuna river in Fatehpur district, including claims that mining altered the river’s natural course.
The tribunal also sought replies from Uttar Pradesh authorities on allegations that public pond land in Mohammadabad, Ghazipur, was encroached upon for the construction of a private school.
The construction and operation of a five-million-litres-per-day sewage treatment plant in Coimbatore north taluk, Tamil Nadu, came up before the Madras High Court on
The petition sought to quash a government order issued by the Water Resources Department on May 30, 2025. It also asked the court to restrain authorities from constructing or operating the sewage treatment plant, and from discharging treated or untreated sewage into or near Chinnavedampatti lake.
In an earlier order, the High Court had directed the authorities to file their replies and barred them from operating the plant without permission from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.
On June 29, 2026, the Additional Advocate General informed the court that the state pollution control board had granted consent on May 6, 2026.
The petitioner’s counsel then sought permission to withdraw the writ petition, with liberty to approach the National Green Tribunal for appropriate relief. The Madras High Court disposed of the petition.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on , directed Uttar Pradesh authorities to respond to allegations of illegal mining on the banks and riverbed of the Yamuna in Fatehpur district.
The application alleged that mining was being carried out on the riverbank and within the active flow of the Yamuna in violation of environmental laws and mining norms, posing a threat to the river, biodiversity and nearby villages.
It cited several alleged instances. At the Korra Morang mine in the Lalouli police station area, mining was allegedly being carried out directly from the active river flow. At the Sangolipur Madiyan mine under Kishunpur police station, sand mining was allegedly being conducted by machines near and within the river flow, disrupting its natural course.
The application also said mining was carried out at the Oti mine in 2025 in violation of norms, despite local complaints. At Manjhil village, the leaseholder allegedly temporarily blocked the river’s flow to facilitate illegal mining, altering its natural course and causing environmental damage. Photographs were attached to support the application.
Taking note of the seriousness of the allegations, the NGT directed responses from the State of Uttar Pradesh through the Secretary, Environment; Director, Mines and Geology; District Magistrate, Fatehpur; District Mining Officer, Fatehpur; and the Uttar Pradesh State Pollution Control Board.
The authorities have been directed to file their replies within two months. The matter will be heard next on September 7, 2026.
The NGT on July 6, 2026, directed the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to allegations that land near a public pond was encroached upon for the construction of a school in Mohammadabad, Ghazipur district.
The tribunal directed replies from the state through the Secretary, Environment, as well as the State Wetland Authority, District Magistrate, Ghazipur, District Wetland Committee, Ghazipur, and the Uttar Pradesh State Pollution Control Board.
The respondents have been asked to file their replies within two months.
The application, filed by Aftab Alam of Yusufpur Kasba Ganj, alleged that the Nagar Palika Parishad, Mohammadabad, had approved the construction of a private school building on public pond land in Yusufpur Kasba Ganj Dakshini.
It also alleged that a path used by the public to reach the end of the settlement had been blocked.
During the hearing, the applicant joined through a mobile call and made submissions before the tribunal.