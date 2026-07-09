Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (July 8, 2026)

The construction and operation of a five-million-litres-per-day sewage treatment plant in Coimbatore north taluk, Tamil Nadu, came up before the Madras High Court on June 29, 2026.

The petition sought to quash a government order issued by the Water Resources Department on May 30, 2025. It also asked the court to restrain authorities from constructing or operating the sewage treatment plant, and from discharging treated or untreated sewage into or near Chinnavedampatti lake.

In an earlier order, the High Court had directed the authorities to file their replies and barred them from operating the plant without permission from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

On June 29, 2026, the Additional Advocate General informed the court that the state pollution control board had granted consent on May 6, 2026.

The petitioner’s counsel then sought permission to withdraw the writ petition, with liberty to approach the National Green Tribunal for appropriate relief. The Madras High Court disposed of the petition.