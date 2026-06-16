Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (June 11, 2026)

The gram panchayats of Loni Kalbhor and Kadamwakvasti have not taken concrete action to address waste dumping along the banks of the Mula-Mutha river, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) said in a report filed on June 10, 2026.

The matter relates to the dumping of waste in the Mula-Mutha riverbed and at Gat number 113 in Loni Kalbhor, located towards the north-east of the MIT Art, Design and Technology University.

The report said Loni Kalbhor gram panchayat generates around 7 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste a day, while Kadamwakvasti gram panchayat generates around 6 metric tonnes a day. Under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, the gram panchayats are required to obtain authorisation from the State Pollution Control Board.

MPCB officials first visited the site on March 1, 2026, after a newspaper report on toxic fumes in Loni Kalbhor and a complaint from Ram Shigri dated January 5, 2026.

Officials observed huge heaps of municipal solid waste dumped unscientifically at the site. Significant quantities of waste were found spread across the area and in the Mula-Mutha river. Villagers present during the visit said frequent fires had occurred at the dumping site, and that nearby residents, students and employees of MIT college were suffering from foul smell and fumes caused by the burning of solid waste.

Used plastic, plastic carry bags, construction and demolition waste, hotel waste, thermocol, waste clothes, dead animal parts and slaughter waste from mutton and chicken shops were found on the riverbank and in the river. Officials also noticed foul smell due to decomposition and burning of waste.

The report said Loni Kalbhor gram panchayat had not obtained authorisation or any legal document for Gat number 113 under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026. Air quality monitored at MIT College, Loni Kalbhor, near the dumping site on March 1 and March 2, 2026, exceeded the prescribed limits.

MPCB issued a non-compliance letter on March 5, 2026, to the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Panchayat), Pune Zilla Parishad, the Gram Vikas Adhikari of Loni Kalbhor and the Gram Vikas Adhikari of Kadamwakvasti.

To verify the present status, MPCB officials again visited the site on May 13, 2026. They found large quantities of municipal solid waste behind MIT college, along the banks and bed of the Mula-Mutha river, and near a nullah passing through the college. Burning of waste was also observed.

The report said the two gram panchayats had neither removed the dumped waste nor taken precautionary measures to prevent waste from entering the river. They had also neither obtained nor applied for authorisation under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, and had not submitted any response.

MPCB issued proposed directions on June 4, 2026, to the gram panchayats of Loni Kalbhor and Kadamwakvasti under the Water Act, 1974, the Air Act, 1981, and the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.