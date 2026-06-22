Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (June 19, 2026)

The Supreme Court on June 19, 2026 , held that the right to walk is a fundamental right under Part III of the Constitution.

A bench of Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Atul Sharachchandra Chandurkar said the right is integral to the freedom of movement guaranteed under Article 19(1)(d), read with Articles 19(1)(a), 19(1)(b), 19(1)(c) and Article 21 of the Constitution.

The court said the fundamental right to walk includes the right to demarcated footpaths. This right, it said, is primary and has priority over the movement of motorised vehicles.

The court held that if a road exists, there is a corresponding duty to ensure demarcated and well-maintained footpaths for pedestrians. The duty bearers include urban development authorities, municipal corporations, municipalities and panchayats, which must demarcate, construct, maintain and safeguard footpaths and other pedestrian infrastructure.

Violation of the right to walk on demarcated footpaths would entitle citizens to invoke constitutional and legal remedies against duty bearers for restitution and compensation, the court said. This remedy is independent of remedies available under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

“The citizen’s fundamental right to walk on a demarcated footpath is primary and shall have priority over movement by motorised vehicles,” the order said.

The court added that the Motor Vehicles Act “is not and has never been the statute that recognises the fundamental right to walk”. It said the absence of safe and comfortable footpaths, and their subordination to motor transport even where they exist, had become a “civilisational problem”.

The Supreme Court noted that there is no legislation governing the right to walk on demarcated footpaths and said there is a compelling need for a statutory framework to recognise the right, identify duty bearers, provide quick remedies for violations and establish a full-time regulator to plan, enforce and implement it.

The court directed that a copy of the judgment be sent to the ministries of housing and urban affairs, rural development, and road transport and highways to consider the need for a legal framework. A copy was also directed to be sent to the Law Commission to examine a statutory framework for protecting the right, identifying duty bearers and providing remedies.