Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (March 18, 2026)

Waste management in Rajouri

On March 16, 2026, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the constitution of a joint committee to investigate the complaint of waste mismanagement by the Rajouri Municipal Corporation, Jammu & Kashmir.

The tribunal asked the panel to verify the factual position, suggest appropriate remedial measures and send copies of its report to the concerned authorities for action in accordance with environmental norms. The joint committee will comprise representatives from the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee and the Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate, Rajouri.

The NGT also directed the submission of a response from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through the Secretary of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of J&K; the Principal Secretary of Urban Development, J&K; the Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate, Rajouri; the Municipal Council, Rajouri; and the J&K PCC.

In its response, the Principal Secretary, Urban Development, Jammu & Kashmir should specifically mention about compliance of Rule 11 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. In its reply, the Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate, Rajouri should give all requisite details regarding compliance with Rule 12 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Municipal Council, Rajouri should specifically mention details regarding compliance with Rule 15(a) to 15 (zl) in a tabular format and also compliance made with directions issued by the Tribunal (OA No 606/2018, Compliance of Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016), said the order.

The applicant raised grievances regarding indiscriminate dumping of garbage and filth by the Rajouri Municipal Corporation in the city of Rajouri at multiple locations namely near the Bela Bus stand, Tariq Bridge, Government Medical College, Jawahar Nagar and several other parts of the city in violation of environmental norms.

The application stated that the situation has reached a critical point, seriously endangering public health and affecting the environment. Heaps of garbage can be found at multiple locations. The garbage is not collected regularly, and in many instances, it is burned in the open area within a 5 km radius from the city center, releasing harmful smoke and toxic pollutants into the air.

Petrol pumps in residential areas

The NGT took up an application questioning the amendment of the Dehradun Master Plan providing provision for setting up a petrol station in residential areas on March 17, 2026.



In the application, the applicant, Roshan Joshi questioned the part of the notification issued by the Uttarakhand government on November 28, 2013, which amended the Dehradun Master Plan, 2025 and provided for setting up petrol/diesel filling stations in the residential area.



Counsel for the applicant submitted that in terms of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines issued in January 7, 2020, setting up of the petrol pumps

is not permissible in the residential area. However the concerned authorities in Dehradun by following the Master Plan of 2025 are permitting the setting up of the petrol pump in the residential area.



The tribunal directed that notice be issued to the state of Uttarakhand and the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) to file their responses. The matter is next listed for hearing on July 3, 2026.

Mining in Chengalpattu

The principal bench of the NGT on March 16, 2026, heard the matter of a mining company’s violation of environmental norms in Villangadu village in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district.

The case pertained to illegal conversion of public/common pathway into quarry approach road; suppression of survey numbers; unlawful no objection certificates; non-compliance of environmental clearance and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) orders by ACE Mining & Co in Villangadu village.

The application stated that a Right to Information (RTI) reply from the Information Officer / Assistant Director, Department of Geology & Mining, Chengalpattu confirmed that quarry vehicles were operating through grazing land, government malai poramboke land and also through Panchayat controlled roads. These lands have been misrepresented as an “approach road” and are being unlawfully used by ACE Mining Quarry to access the landlocked quarry site.

Quarry water is being discharged into bordering government lands causing pollution of lakes, grazing fields and agricultural land. Heavy dust is affecting agriculture and health, quarry lorries operate without safety nets, causing stone spillage. Roads have been laid or relaid on Panchayat/common lands without approvals from the Block Development Office Chithamur, Villangadu Panchayat, or the Collector Chengalpattu.

The principal bench of the NGT directed that the matter be transferred to the southern bench and the case has been listed for hearing on March 30, 2026.