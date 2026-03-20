Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (March 19, 2026)

Chandapura lake conservation

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on March 18, 2026, heard the matter of conservation of Chandapura lake in Anekal taluk, Bengaluru.

The applicant raised grievances regarding the continued deterioration of Chandapura lake and its impact on downstream water bodies (Muttanallur lake and Bidaraguppe lake).

They raised concerns over the proposed “Swift City” project planned across 11 villages in the catchment area of Muttanallur lake. The lakes of these 11 villages act as tributaries to Bidaraguppe lake, and the project could worsen pollution, water depletion, and ecological damage.

The application called for shelving the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) Swift City project and directing authorities to take all necessary steps to protect the catchment of Chandapura-Muttanallur-Bidaraguppe lakes from further degradation. The application also called for a comprehensive ecological impact assessment conducted by an independent accredited agency before any reconsideration of the project.

The NGT’s principal bench directed that the matter be listed before the southern bench on March 30, 2026.

Kayamsar lake pollution

A joint committee report called for the immediate stoppage of untreated sewage discharge into Kayamsar lake in Haryana’s Hansi by identifying, intercepting and diverting all drains carrying sewage into the lake to the nearest operational sewage treatment plant (STP).

The supplementary report of the joint committee on March 19, 2026, mentioned some remedial measures. These included immediate discontinuation of fresh solid waste dumping in the vicinity of the lake and ensuring proper disposal in compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016; installation of physical barriers or fencing around vulnerable sections of the lake to restrict the entry of solid waste, cattle, water and other pollutants into the waterbody.

The report called for the quantification of the legacy waste dumped near Kayamsar lake and remediation through bio-mining/bio-remediation according to the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

There should be preparation and implementation of a drainage and sewerage plan clearly indicating storm water drains, sewage drains and discharge points into the lake and ensuring complete segregation of sewage and storm water drains. Preparation and implementation of a scientific lake rejuvenation plan by the Pond Water Authority was also called for.

The matter related to pollution in Kayamsar lake located in the city of Hansi, Haryana, due to the dumping of sewage and dirty water from the city into it.

The NGT, on November 28, 2025, directed the constitution of a joint committee to look into the matter.

The joint committee report stated that the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) was asked to provide the action taken regarding the continued non-compliance of environmental norms by the Municipal Council, Hansi. As per information provided to the joint committee, the HSPCB has imposed environment compensation of Rs 71 lakh for the period from April 1, 2020, to March 3, 2026. The Municipal Council, Hansi has not deposited the environmental compensation imposed upon it.

The panel sought information on the drainage map of the area clearly indicating storm water, sewage and other drains, sewage generation, and the mechanism for treatment and utilisation of treated sewage. Information was also sought on municipal solid waste generation and management/disposal. Information is awaited.

Waterbody encroachment in Agra

On March 18, 2026, the NGT directed the district magistrate of Agra to submit a report on the compliance status of the court’s orders regarding a waterbody’s encroachment in the city. The matter will be listed next before the court on July 1, 2026.

The applicant sought compliance of the NGT order on January 17, 2025. The counsel for the applicant submitted that no action has been taken to comply with the order.

The tribunal on January 17, 2025, had disposed of the application by directing the district magistrate to take appropriate action and ensure that the pond land is maintained as it is in its size and nature, in accordance with the revenue records. If there is any encroachment, appropriate action must be taken to remove encroachment and restore the pond to its original status. The magistrate should take action within one month and must submit a compliance report to the Registrar General of the NGT.

The magistrate has not submitted the compliance report as directed above, the court was informed.