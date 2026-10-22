Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 22, 2026)

The Supreme Court on October 15, 2026, rejected a blanket ban on children's access to social media while expressing serious concern over the alarming increase in child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) circulating on online platforms.

The apex court said that ‘any blanket restriction on the access of internet by children is nothing more than unproven measures of proven disproportionality. No jurisdiction has, so far, been able to demonstrate that children are any safer on account of such measures.’

The court acknowledged that the internet, as it exists today, is far from safe for children. However, it stressed that measures to protect children must target harmful material and those responsible for it, rather than restricting children's access to the internet.

In cases involving CSEAM, the wrongdoers are those who create, circulate, sell or seek out such material, as well as intermediaries that fail to detect and remove it, the court observed. Restricting children's access to the internet because of these failures, it said, mistakes the victim for the problem.

In a 137-page judgment, the bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Chandran outlined a proposed regulatory framework for detecting and removing CSEAM.

The court directed the Union government to provide information on the tools and technological measures deployed by intermediaries to detect and remove CSEAM from their platforms.

It also asked the government to frame guidelines or standard operating procedures for the use of perceptual hash matching and URL listing by all significant social media intermediaries to identify and remove such material.

The standard operating procedures should specify other technological tools and measures that intermediaries must deploy for detecting and removing CSEAM. Appropriate amendments to the Information Technology Rules should also be made wherever necessary.

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology should periodically revise these guidelines or standard operating procedures.

The court further directed the Union government to establish a National Hash and URL List Database exclusively for detecting and removing CSEAM. The database could be created as part of the Sahyog Portal or as a standalone repository.

Whenever an intermediary removes material identified as CSEAM, it should be required to prominently display a notice in place of the removed content on its platform.

The Centre was also directed to frame appropriate guidelines to ensure that intermediaries properly scrutinise paywalled and subscription-based content for the detection and removal of CSEAM.

These guidelines should also prescribe reasonable and proportionate measures to regulate the types of content that children can access or subscribe to.