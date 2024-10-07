Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (October 4, 2024)

The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order for the removal of concrete interlocking tiles has not been complied with and both the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana and Ludhiana Improvement Trust are guilty of violating the orders, .
The NGT directed the municipal commissioner of Ludhiana and the chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust to appear in person before the court on the next hearing date, October 23, 2024.
A reply was filed by the corporation, which stated that no interlocking tiles have been installed within a one-metre radius (prohibited area) surrounding any tree. The replacement of already installed interlocking tiles throughout Ludhiana with perforated tiles would impose a substantial financial strain on the corporation, the reply added.
The NGT expressed its dissatisfaction with the corporations’ response, labelling it contradictory. The tribunal pointed out that, on one hand, the corporation claimed no interlocking tiles were installed in the prohibited area, while on the other, it mentioned steps were being taken to replace impermeable interlocking tiles with perforated tiles. Simultaneously, it cited the financial burden that such a replacement across the city would impose.
The court noted that interlocking concrete tiles have been laid on road berms and in prohibited areas surrounding trees, but these have not been removed or replaced with perforated tiles in their entirety. As such, the tribunal’s earlier order has not been fully complied with.
The trust claimed that the prohibited tiles had been removed. However, the applicant (Yogesh Maini and others) submitted a rejoinder affidavit along with photographs showing that, within the jurisdiction of the trust, interlocking tiles remain and have not been replaced.
In an additional submission dated September 20, 2024, the applicant noted that the municipal corporation continues to lay cement concrete tiles behind its Zone-C office at Gill Road and along roadsides, with these illegal activities still ongoing.
The NGT on directed Himachal Pradesh to file a response regarding the lack of facilities for people visiting Chamba district during the Manimahesh Yatra. A further response is required regarding commercial activities that are causing environmental damage. The case will be heard next on October 18, 2024.
The application was registered suo motu on the basis of a letter petition submitted by the Shiv Nuala Committee, Bhattiyat. The complainant stated that a large numbers of devotees visit Chamba district during the Manimahesh Yatra, but inadequate toilet facilities lead to pilgrims littering faecal waste, causing environmental harm.
Additionally, unregulated commercial activities and the destruction of natural greenery were highlighted as contributing factors to environmental degradation.
The interim compensation of Rs 23,72,000 for disposing of untreated sewage through a drain by the Nagar Panchayat of Dasna, Uttar Pradesh, will be deposited soon, the NGT was informed on .
The amount will be deposited by October 31, 2024 and the Nagar Panchayat will also file a current status report before the NGT after complying with the undertaking by November 4, 2024.
Principal Secretary of Urban Development in Uttar Pradesh, Amrit Abhijat, assured the court that he would personally oversee the matter of setting up a sewage treatment plant. He pledged that measures would be taken to ensure that proper handling, treatment and processing of liquid and solid waste would improve and the discharge into water bodies would be prevented, with all necessary steps completed by December 31, 2024.