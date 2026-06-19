Degendering India’s green transition

As governments in India seek to accelerate its low-carbon transition through mega solar parks, wind corridors and household clean energy schemes, the official narrative continues to frame decarbonisation as a seamless “win-win” for economic growth and emission reduction. Yet, emerging field evidence from various Indian states reveals a systemic reality: The gendering of benefits and costs of this transition is deep but rarely part of policy discourse.

In fact, green transition in India is not restructuring gender unfreedom; it is reproducing it, albeit in novel ways. Across four interconnected domains, namely land-use change, green labour markets, household energy redesign and energy governance, women bear disproportionate costs, while remaining mostly excluded from the institutions that shape energy futures. An authentically freedom-enhancing energy trajectory that is thereby ecologically sustainable requires public action to integrate social production and social reproduction by reorganising care work, securing women's collective and individual land rights, and building democratically governed, community-led energy institutions that centre everyday well-being and are therefore financially viable in the long run.

Promise & gap

India's decarbonisation ambition is one of the most expansive in the Global South, besides ongoing efforts in countries such as China. It spans, for instance, solar parks in Rajasthan, wind corridors in Gujarat and off-grid electrification drives in Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. Official narratives promise a dual dividend: A structural shift away from fossil fuel-dependent production and a demographic inclusion story in which clean jobs and cleaner homes improve women's lives.

Leaving aside significant unanswered questions about the macroeconomic interaction of green investment, demand, income distribution and technology, there remains a significant analytical question about the political economy of the gendering of the green transition. In other words, these official narratives treat gender as a sideshow in the green transition. Instead, gender dynamics and the trajectory of the green transition are jointly determined with other relevant social processes.

Women in India disproportionately undertake the tasks of social reproduction within the family, while exercising at best insecure or informal rights over land, other family resources and common resources. Women undertaking paid work are disproportionately concentrated in the lower reaches of the "precariat" with mostly casualised and low-wage jobs.

Any adverse reconfiguration of land use, production systems, and energy infrastructure will interact with these pre-existing asymmetries — and the evidence surveyed here shows that it does so by deepening, not dissolving, them. Let us see how.