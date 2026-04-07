Governance

Delhi drowns in vehicles

Each year, more private vehicles are added by the metropolis, putting immense pressure on its roads
Delhi drowns in vehicles
This is the scene on the roads of the national capital every sunset as bumper-to-bumper traffic chokes every major carriageway.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Delhi is literally drowning in its vehicles. As can be seen in these photographs, bumper-to-bumper traffic dominates the megacity’s roads after sunset, with private cars outnumbering public transport options. 

Delhi drowns in vehicles
The number of registered vehicles in Delhi is equal to the combined total of registered vehicles in the three metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, according to government figures.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Government figures released last year showed how serious the situation is.

At more than 1.5 crore, the number of registered vehicles in Delhi matches the combined total of registered vehicles in the three metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Delhi drowns in vehicles
Until there is behavioural change among the residents of Delhi regarding public transport use, these scenes of chaos will repeat every year.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Meanwhile the city continues to add roughly 1,800 new vehicles daily.

Construction of public transport systems can only go so far. Until there are behavioural changes regarding public transport use, these photos will continue to show Delhi’s sad reality year after year.

Delhi
Public Transport
Vehicles
Traffic
Private vehicles

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