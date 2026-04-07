Delhi drowns in vehicles

Delhi is literally drowning in its vehicles. As can be seen in these photographs, bumper-to-bumper traffic dominates the megacity’s roads after sunset, with private cars outnumbering public transport options.
Government figures released last year showed how serious the situation is.
At more than 1.5 crore, the number of registered vehicles in Delhi matches the combined total of registered vehicles in the three metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.
Meanwhile the city continues to add roughly 1,800 new vehicles daily.
Construction of public transport systems can only go so far. Until there are behavioural changes regarding public transport use, these photos will continue to show Delhi’s sad reality year after year.