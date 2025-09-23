Governance

Delhi’s drainage in the doldrums

The metropolis’ drainage system is outdated, having been built according to a 1976 plan
Sewage water on Raja Dheer Sen Marg in East of Kailash, New Delhi. Saarthak Tandon
Published on

Delhi and its drainage system are in the doldrums. The metropolis’ drainage system faces significant issues.

The drainage infrastructure is outdated, dating back to a plan drawn in 1976 and the onset of rapid urbanisation means that it is unable to cope with the demands of the expanding metropolis.

The drainage system in Delhi is unable to cope with the demands of today, as it is built as per a 1976 plan.Saarthak Tandon

A new Drainage Master Plan, unveiled in September 2025, aims to update the city’s drainage network to manage rainwater for the next 30 years.

Major drains in Delhi are often being choked by illegal sewage connections and silt.Saarthak Tandon

However, with major drains often being choked by illegal sewage connections and silt, a high percentage of storm water drains being encroached upon and the general lack of proper maintenance, making the drainage system of Delhi work to today’s demands looks like a tall order.

