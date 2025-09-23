Delhi’s drainage in the doldrums

Delhi and its drainage system are in the doldrums. The metropolis’ drainage system faces significant issues.
The drainage infrastructure is outdated, dating back to a plan drawn in 1976 and the onset of rapid urbanisation means that it is unable to cope with the demands of the expanding metropolis.
A new Drainage Master Plan, unveiled in September 2025, aims to update the city’s drainage network to manage rainwater for the next 30 years.
However, with major drains often being choked by illegal sewage connections and silt, a high percentage of storm water drains being encroached upon and the general lack of proper maintenance, making the drainage system of Delhi work to today’s demands looks like a tall order.