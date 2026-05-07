​​​​Delhi’s green transition should be one where construction, transport and waste lead

At the same time, the region generates thousands of tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste daily. Estimates from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) suggest that Indian cities generate over 150 million tonnes of C&D waste annually, with only a fraction being scientifically processed and reused. Delhi has established recycling facilities, yet utilisation remains below potential due to weak market demand.

This is not a technological gap—it is a policy one. Public procurement can shift markets. Mandating recycled materials in public projects would create demand certainty and normalise their use across the sector.

Equally important is how buildings are designed. Energy-efficient layouts, passive cooling and better material choices can significantly reduce long-term energy demand—an important consideration in a city where electricity consumption spikes during extreme heat.

Mobility under heat stress

Transport policy in Delhi has increasingly focused on electrification. While necessary, this emphasis risks overlooking a more immediate reality: mobility in the city is becoming physically more difficult.

As temperatures cross 45°C with increasing frequency—consistent with projections highlighted by the IPCC—everyday commuting turns into an endurance challenge. Public transport, to remain viable, must also be climate-resilient.

The metro network has expanded significantly, yet last-mile connectivity remains uneven. In the absence of reliable feeder systems, many commuters continue to rely on private vehicles. Data from urban transport assessments supported by MoHUA indicate that inadequate last-mile connectivity remains a key barrier to public transport adoption in Indian cities.

Buses remain central to any meaningful shift. However, fleet size and service coverage have not kept pace with demand. Without strengthening bus systems, gains from metro expansion and vehicle electrification will remain limited.