Delhi’s potholes peak as monsoon finally begins to withdraw

Potholes are a major cause of accidents in Delhi
A pothole on the Mehrauli–Badarpur Road, Delhi.Saarthak Tandon
Delhi’s potholes, a regular feature of the metropolis, are at a peak at this time of the year. The monsoon has just ended. The rains were plentiful and so have been the potholes.

Potholes are usually formed when rainwater seeps into cracks on road surfaces. This weakens the base. As heavy vehicles travel over already weakened road surfaces, it causes them to break, creating potholes.

Potholes are a major cause of accidents in Delhi.Saarthak Tandon

Potholes are a major cause of accidents in Delhi. Vehicles are forced to suddenly brake or swerve. This not only causes damage to vehicles but is also dangerous for pedestrians and two-wheeler drivers.

Efforts by the authorities to repair potholes in Delhi have not helped.Saarthak Tandon

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) conducted large-scale repair campaigns, such as one in June 2025 where 3,400 potholes were targeted for a single-day repair drive. But it has not helped.

