Development is hard power, clean energy is security: Hamburg Sustainability Conference 2026 sounds the alarm on a fractured world

Against a backdrop of mounting geopolitical uncertainty, de Croo framed the moment with bluntness. “We are living in a world of great contradictions: unprecedented wealth, unprecedented innovation, yet unprecedented instability,” he said.

“We have never had more crises in the world since the Second World War.” The way out, he argued, is not through declarations alone. “We are not going to tackle this with only talks — we are going to redefine it with talks, with investments, and with acts.”

The conference, a joint initiative of the UNDP, Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Michael Otto Foundation, and the City of Hamburg, has over its first two editions established itself as a platform for launching high-impact global alliances. This year, more than 15 new alliances for a sustainable future are expected to be launched or substantially advanced — spanning clean energy, responsible AI, child malnutrition, and workforce skills gaps. A joint call to action by BMZ, UNICEF, and the UN World Food Programme to end child malnutrition by 2030 is among the initiatives expected to be announced.

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed painted an equally stark picture, warning that the development gains of recent decades are fragile. “The war in West Asia has disrupted maritime traffic, choked energy and critical supply chains, and pushed up inflation,” she said.

Steinmeier was pointed in his warning about where the erosion of rules leads. Major powers may survive, even benefit in the short term, from the new “global disorder”, he acknowledged. “But it is not true for us Germans and for a large majority of countries in the world.” It is crucial, he said, not only to maintain existing partnerships but to deepen and expand them to deal with global challenges of climate change or fight against hunger and poverty.

A centrepiece of proceedings on June 30 will be the launch of the North-South Commission on Development, co-chaired by former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and former Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla. Convened by the German government, the commission — comprising 20 members drawn mostly from the Global South — will develop new frameworks for cooperation suited to a multipolar world over the next two years. It reflects, organisers said, Germany’s drive to deepen relationships with the Global South.