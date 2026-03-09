Electric bus fire raises safety concerns in public transport fleets — mitigation strategies explained

Past incidents in the city

Since electric bus operations began in the city in 2022, around five such incidents have been recorded, including the most recent one. Most of these cases have been reported in the past two years.

A major cause of electric bus fires is the phenomenon known as thermal runaway. This occurs when internally generated heat exceeds the battery’s ability to dissipate it to the surrounding environment. Investigations into earlier incidents have identified several possible contributing factors.

High battery temperatures are one potential trigger. These may arise from defective or inadequately designed battery management systems (BMS), which are responsible for monitoring battery performance and temperature. When these systems fail or operate inefficiently, batteries can overheat, increasing the risk of fire.

Another common cause is internal short circuits. These may occur due to faulty electrical wiring, manufacturing defects or maintenance-related issues that compromise the integrity of electrical connections.

Mechanical stress can also contribute to battery failure. Vibrations during operation, mechanical shocks or high-speed impacts resulting from road conditions or collisions with other vehicles may damage battery components or wiring, increasing the likelihood of fire incidents.

Impact of the incident

Such incidents can affect the reputation of the transport agency, in this case DTC, among commuters and the wider public, even though the buses are maintained and operated by private operators under contract.

The bus involved in the incident was almost entirely destroyed, with both internal and external components burnt. Only the structural elements below the chassis, including tyres and certain battery components, remained intact. This represents a significant capital loss for the operator.

The fire also disrupted services for passengers travelling on the bus and for commuters waiting for services along the affected route. In addition, the operator may incur revenue losses because payments under the Gross Cost Contract model are based on the number of kilometres operated. When buses are out of service, operators cannot claim these payments.

Potential mitigation strategies

The driver’s response to the incident suggests that proper training had been provided for handling fire emergencies. He attempted to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher, moved the bus away from traffic, ensured passengers were evacuated safely and contacted emergency response teams. Had the initial fire been successfully contained, the extent of the damage might have been significantly reduced.

The fire service reportedly reached the site about 30 minutes after the incident was reported. By that time, the fire had largely subsided with the help of water supplied by a nearby mosque and the bus operator’s response team using fire extinguishers.

Faster response times from both operator teams and fire services could help minimise damage in such situations. Response time may depend on distance, but bus service planning could consider deployment patterns that allow operator teams to reach incident sites within roughly 30 minutes.

State transport undertakings may therefore need to take proactive steps alongside operators to strengthen emergency response capacity at depots. Promoting a culture of zero tolerance towards safety lapses could also help mitigate fire risks.

Preventive maintenance and proper inspection of electric buses are equally critical. Regular checks can help identify issues that may lead to internal short circuits, such as faulty electrical wiring or manufacturing and maintenance defects. Inspections should also address mechanical stresses including vibrations and shocks that may damage battery systems.

Addressing thermal runaway risks

The report Mastering Electric Bus Fire Safety in India by the German development agency GIZ highlights gaps in thermal management as one of the key vulnerabilities in State Transport Undertaking electric bus fleets.

To address these challenges, transport agencies and operators may consider developing standard operating procedures for electric bus fire incidents. Upgrading to ARAI AIS-156 compliant battery management systems with real-time monitoring capabilities could also improve safety. Such systems track battery health indicators such as state of health and battery temperature and can help detect early warning signs of overheating.

Addressing internal short circuit risks requires regular inspection of electrical sockets and insulation, safer wiring systems using multiplex wiring technologies and the elimination of sharp edges near electrical cable pathways. Wiring connections should also be thoroughly verified after any collision or mechanical impact involving a bus.

Fire safety guidelines increasingly recommend specialised extinguishing agents designed for lithium-ion battery fires. These include Aqueous Vermiculite Dispersion, graphite-based dry powders used for Class D fires and encapsulating agents such as F-500, which can cool battery cells and slow or stop thermal runaway, according to Mohan P George, consultant, the Centre for Science and Environment. These may be more effective than conventional powder-based fire extinguishers.

Strengthening coordination with state governments and fire safety departments to equip fire services with such specialised agents could further enhance preparedness for electric vehicle fires.