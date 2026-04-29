For Kerala’s next government, ecological limits cannot be optional and lived realities secondary

As Kerala awaits the election verdict on May 4, 2026, the campaign has once again returned to a familiar promise: more growth, more infrastructure, more investment, and faster clearances. Across parties, there were differences over welfare, governance, and political claims, but most converged on a common vocabulary of growth, which includes infrastructure, investment, tourism, and industry. By contrast, issues such as quarry regulation, river restoration, forest and coastal vulnerability, and democratic ecological planning received far less attention. Development was repeatedly invoked, but the ecological conditions that sustain everyday life were often sidelined.

This imbalance matters because whichever government takes office will inherit a state where floods, landslides, coastal crises, and human-wildlife conflict have made ecological questions impossible to treat as secondary. In Kerala today, the real debate is not whether development is necessary, but what kind of development is still viable for a climate-vulnerable state.

Recent civic interventions point to this emerging concern. The newly released From Forest to Sea: Kerala People’s Environmental Charter, presented as a manifesto for ecological and climate governance, argues that forests, wetlands, coasts, livelihoods, and public safety must be thought together rather than in separate policy silos. This reflects a wider recognition that environmental questions are no longer sectional concerns raised only by activists. They are increasingly central to governance itself.

However, much of Kerala’s public debate still treats environmental caution as an obstacle to development. The argument to choose development over ecology draws its strength from the language of numbers. Public debate, both online and offline, is increasingly shaped by statistics on forest cover, wildlife populations, road networks, and projected economic gains. When such statistical figures are invoked, ecological concerns are dismissed as emotional reactions unsupported by evidence. The implication is that science has spoken and dissent must therefore yield.

The idea of scientisation is useful for understanding this situation. Scientisation does not mean using science in policymaking. It means converting complex political and ethical questions into narrow technical matters supposedly resolvable through selective indicators, expert claims, and decontextualised data.

Claims that Kerala’s forests are secure because forest-cover statistics are stable or rising illustrate this tendency. Official documents, including reports of the Forest Survey of India, are frequently cited without adequate attention to their limitations. These estimates rely largely on canopy cover and do not necessarily distinguish between natural forests, plantations, or degraded landscapes. Higher wildlife counts or sightings can likewise reflect habitat loss, shrinking corridors, or rising conflict rather than ecological balance. Recent debates over elephant incursions show how raw numbers can obscure deeper ecological stress.

In Kerala’s environmental debates, scientisation often becomes one mechanism through which everyday life is subordinated to system priorities. German critical theorist Jürgen Habermas described this broader process as the “colonisation of the lifeworld.” Habermas used the term “lifeworld” to describe everyday sphere in which people sustain relationships, share meanings, build communities, and reproduce the practical conditions of life. Colonisation occurs when systems organised around money, bureaucratic power, and technical rationality begin to dominate this sphere.

Many environmental conflicts in Kerala are intelligible in exactly these terms. They are not merely disputes over projects or permissions but struggles over whether decisions that affect everyday life will be determined by democratic negotiation or imposed by technocratic authority.

For example, take the anti-endosulfan movement in Kasaragod. It was not only a campaign against a pesticide. It was also a struggle against a developmental logic that privileged plantation productivity while rendering invisible the pathological bodies, suffering, and contaminated environments left behind. To legitimise the support received, endosulfan survivors and the movement activists were repeatedly asked to prove that their everyday lived experiences are linked to the toxic effects of endosulfan. On the other hand, survivors’ and activists’ demands were simple in insisting that lived suffering must count as evidence. In this sense, the movement defended the lifeworld against a system trying to subordinate ordinary lives to agricultural output.

The same can be said of anti-quarry movements across Kerala. Governments and the public often caricature these protests as resistance to jobs or infrastructure. However, for affected communities, quarrying threatens far more than scenery. It can destabilise slopes, damage houses, and transform settled landscapes into extraction zones. What is being defended in such struggles is not nature as an abstract idea, but the material conditions of dwelling, safety, and the continuity of life.

People who experience environmental harms also possess forms of knowledge that rarely enter official metrics. Residents living near quarry belts know when cracks begin appearing in walls and roads. Fishing communities know when currents shift, and coastlines recede. People who live along the riverbanks know when the water changes colour, smell, or taste. Such observations are not opposed to evidence; they are part of evidence.

For this reason, environmental action in Kerala should not be understood as hostility to development. It is a defence of everyday life against forms of growth that externalise costs onto communities least able to bear them. When residents oppose destructive quarrying, they are defending homes, water sources, and safety. When coastal communities question poorly planned mega-projects, such as those around the Vizhinjam International Seaport, they are defending their livelihoods and the security of their settlements. When citizens protest industrial pollution, they are defending health and the right to inhabit a liveable environment.

Whatever verdict emerges on May 4, Kerala’s next government cannot proceed as though ecological limits are optional and lived realities secondary. The real choice is not between development and environmentalism. It is between extraction justified by short-term metrics and development accountable to the people of Kerala and their lifeworld.

Sony R K is Associate Fellow, Sustainable Futures Collaborative, New Delhi

Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth