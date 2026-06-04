Gauhati HC issues notice to ATDC on Adivasi farmers’ plea against Kaziranga luxury hotel project

Geeta Gowala, an Adivasi farmer in Eastern Assam, woke up on a Saturday morning last week to a no-entry sign. The sign was installed in a three-acre (12 bigha) plot she owned at Inglay Pathar, two kilometres away from the core habitat of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR).

She immediately attempted to tear off the sign. Policewomen from Assam Police Battalion tried stopping her as the event was livestreamed over social media across the state. Gowala lashed out at the police personnel urging them to vacate her property. The videos have now gone viral. She now faces the charge of obstructing police officials at the Kohara Police Station in Golaghat district.

On June 1, 2026, the Gauhati High Court took note of the eviction, hearing a petition of 20 Adivasi families, some of whom earn a living as daily wage workers in the neighbouring tea gardens. The bench led by Justice Arun Dev Choudhury issued notices to Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) on the matter and sought a response in four weeks.

In June 2024, the local administration evicted Lokho Gowala, an Adivasi farmer, tearing down his hut and installing a banner claiming 30 acres for ATDC.

ATDC officials in an RTI stated earlier the said land would be handed over to Juniper Hotels, which operates as the Hyatt Hotels globally, through a memorandum of understanding between ATDC and luxury hotel chain signed on September 23, 2023. Adivasi farmers contest the claim stating that they have documents to prove that they have been cultivating the land for generations.

Geeta Gowala is one of the several women who have been in the forefront of a struggle to save their land from being taken over by luxury hotels and resorts in Kaziranga. She left her job in a popular Assamese cuisine restaurant chain at Kohora and came back to work the land.

Since 2021, as Gowala alleged, their land was being eyed by developers and local land sharks. “The government announced a piggery, which changed and they planned a museum for showcasing Adivasi heritage, which later became a plan to build a hotel. Despite the majority of land owners rejecting these plans, they went ahead and started taking over our land illegally without our consent. Despite knowing that this land acquisition is illegal, they did not act and the matter was in the courts. Since we filed the case against the district administration in the Gauhati High Court, they have built structures to house police personnel, fenced the entire area and now plan to dig up large tubewells to draw out water,” Gowala told Down To Earth (DTE).