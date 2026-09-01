Gen Alpha calls for new syllabus

Like its elder siblings, Gen Alpha is growing up in a world with better health parameters, nearly universal access to education, and intimate virtual connections to wealthier and long-living populations. Moreover, Gen Alpha is seeing its elder siblings take to the streets in anger and frustration; their protests are leading to regimes being toppled. A Unicef report says that since the turn of the 21st century, young people are setting new protest trends that are distinct from those of the past. Many large surveys say that Gen Z does not trust the government or incumbent rulers. They feel that the world is not in sync with their aspiration and their desperation. This explains the diverse concerns of youth protesters across the world—from cost-of-living crises to climate change to better participation in governance. How is this connected to the youngest generation? Gen Alpha protests, particularly those that India is reporting, are also taking up a diverse agenda. Most students’ demands are for things that are considered fundamental, like having enough teachers or being able to access better roads to school.