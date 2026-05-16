Gen Z enters the booth

The 2026 Assembly verdict across West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam reveals something remarkable: young India is no longer behaving like a patient inheritor of old political scripts. It is impatient, comparative, anti-monopoly, deeply online, and increasingly willing to reward whichever force appears to offer a combination of disruption, dignity, and delivery.

The most important verdict, by scale and shock, is West Bengal. The Election Commission’s latest displayed tally shows the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at 207 seats and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at 80 in a 294-member Assembly. This is not merely an anti-incumbency

result. It is the collapse of a political grammar that had treated Bengal as permanently resistant to the BJP. For Gen Z voters, many of whom came of age after Singur, Nandigram, and the original “Poriborton” moment in 2011, when outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not represent rebellion; she was the establishment.

That is the first big lesson. Gen Z does not vote out of nostalgia for old struggles. It measures the present. West Bengal reportedly had 13.7 million voters aged 18-29, including over 0.52 million first-time voters. For this cohort, jobs, migration, safety, corruption, digital aspiration, and institutional fatigue can matter as much as ideology. BJP’s victory does not mean every young voter embraced Hindutva. It means enough voters, including younger ones, were prepared to break the moral monopoly the TMC had built over anti-BJP politics.

If Bengal was the biggest national story, Tamil Nadu was the most generationally symbolic. Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats, ahead of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK’s) 59 and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK’s) 47. For over five decades, Tamil Nadu power alternated between the two Dravidian giants. TVK did not merely enter that room; it rearranged the furniture.

This is where Gen Z’s political personality becomes clearest. Young voters did not abandon Tamil identity, social justice or secularism. Vijay’s politics, in fact, remains within broad Dravidian sensibilities. But they refused to accept that those values could only be delivered by inherited Dravidian parties. In Tamil Nadu, more than 12.2 million voters aged 18-29 made up 21.2 per cent of the electorate, while 1.46 million first-time voters were added this year. Vijay understood not just youth politics but youth language: short speeches, academic achiever outreach, cinematic familiarity, meme-friendly symbolism and an anti-dynasty pitch that felt emotionally fresh.

The deeper message is not “cinema wins elections”. Tamil Nadu has seen that before. The message is that Gen Z will accept charisma if it is packaged as access, rebellion, and respect. Vijay became the permission slip to vote outside the binary.

Kerala delivered a different kind of youth signal. The Election Commission’s tally shows Congress at 63, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) at 22, Communist Party of India (Marxist) at 26, Communist Party of India at eight, Kerala Congress at seven, and the BJP at three. The Congress-led United Democratic Front’s (UDF’s) surge, and the Left Democratic Front’s fall after a decade in power, suggests that even Kerala’s famously ideological electorate can tire of ideological comfort when governance feels exhausted. The BJP opening its account with three seats is notable, but the state did not become a communal laboratory. It punished incumbency, rewarded consolidation, and still largely voted within a plural framework.

Assam, by contrast, was a continuity mandate. The BJP won 82 of 126 seats, with the Congress at 19, Bodoland People’s Front and Asom Gana Parishad at 10 each, and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) down to two. Yet even here, the Gen Z lens complicates easy conclusions. This was not simply a communal vote. Reports from lower Assam point to the erosion of AIUDF and a shift towards Congress in areas with high turnout. In other words, Muslim voters did not move as one immovable bloc, and younger voters across communities appeared willing to choose perceived viability over identity symbolism.