Global out-of-school population climbs to 273 million: UNESCO

In 2024, 273 million children, adolescents and youth were out of school, and this excludes an estimated 13 million more in 10 of the countries most affected by conflict, according to a new report.

The report, “2026 GEM report — Access and equity: Countdown to 2030”, published by UNESCO highlights that one in six children of school age worldwide are excluded from education, and only two in three students complete secondary school.

This reality is particularly urgent in West Asia today, where ongoing regional tensions have forced many schools to close, leaving millions of children out of the classroom and at heightened risk of falling behind.

The analysis provides a timely assessment of the world’s progress toward achieving equitable and inclusive education for all by 2030.

Key findings

A key concern raised in the assessment is that access alone does not guarantee meaningful learning.

Although enrollment rates in primary education have improved in many countries, millions of children and youth remain out of school, particularly in low-income and conflict-affected regions. Girls, children with disabilities, rural populations, and displaced learners continue to face systemic barriers that limit both access and meaningful participation in education.

Even among those enrolled, many face inadequate learning conditions, including overcrowded classrooms, insufficiently trained teachers, and a lack of essential learning materials. These barriers contribute to poor learning outcomes.

This learning gap threatens long-term social and economic development, reinforcing cycles of poverty and exclusion.

Another key finding is the role of financing in achieving education equity. The report warns that insufficient and poorly targeted funding continues to undermine progress. Low-income countries, in particular, struggle to meet the demands of growing school-age populations.

The report also draws attention to the digital divide, which has become more visible in the wake of recent global disruptions. While technology has the potential to expand access and enhance learning, millions of learners still lack access to devices, connectivity, and digital skills. Without targeted interventions, digital education risks widening existing inequalities rather than bridging them.

Despite the challenges, the 2026 GEM Report documents significant achievements in global education over recent years.

Some countries have reduced out-of-school rates by at least 80 per cent since 2000, such as Madagascar and Togo among children, Morocco and Viet Nam among adolescents, and Georgia and Turkiye among youth. In the same period, Cote d’Ivoire halved its out-of-school rates across all three age groups.

The document also includes 35 country case studies outlining stories that help explain what factors have driven progress in some countries at rates faster than others with similar initial conditions, and what might have held some other countries back.

Looking ahead

As the 2030 deadline approaches, the report stresses the urgency of accelerated action.

Governments, international organisations, and civil society must work collaboratively to address systemic barriers and prioritise the most vulnerable populations. Policies must focus not only on bringing children into school but also on ensuring they stay, learn, and thrive.