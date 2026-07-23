Global road deaths fall 21%, but South-East Asia sees just 2% decline: WHO

Road traffic deaths worldwide declined by 21 per cent between 2011 and 2025 despite the addition of more than one billion vehicles to the world's roads, according to new data released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on July 20, 2026.

However, the WHO South-East Asian Region that includes India recorded only a 2 per cent reduction in road fatalities, the agency said, highlighting the uneven progress. The region also consists of Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Timor-Leste.

The WHO European Region recorded the largest decline, with fatalities falling by 36 per cent, followed by a 15 per cent reduction in the Western Pacific Region. In contrast, deaths remained unchanged in the Americas and increased by 17 per cent in the African Region.

Globally, road crashes continue to claim 1.16 million lives every year, making road traffic injuries the leading cause of death among children and young people aged 5-29 years.

The latest WHO figures were released as United Nations (UN) member states adopted a new General Assembly declaration on road safety. The declaration seeks to accelerate efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of reducing road deaths and serious injuries by 50 per cent by 2030, compared with 2021 levels.

Under the declaration, countries have committed to implementing national road safety strategies with clear targets, timelines and budgets. Governments have also pledged to strengthen road safety institutions, improve crash data collection, enforce stronger traffic laws and ensure that roads, infrastructure and vehicles meet internationally accepted safety standards.

A key pillar of the declaration is the "Safe System" approach, which recognises that human error is inevitable and therefore calls for safer road design, better vehicles, lower speeds and stronger regulations to minimise the risk of fatal crashes. It also encourages greater collaboration between governments, private sector, civil society and academic institutions.

WHO warned that changing mobility patterns are creating fresh challenges. The number of motorcycles worldwide has more than tripled since 2011, fuelled by the expansion of ride-hailing and delivery services. Motorcyclists now account for nearly one-third of all road traffic deaths globally. The agency said wearing a certified motorcycle helmet can reduce the risk of death in a crash by more than six times.

The increasing use of e-scooters, e-bikes and autonomous vehicles also requires updated regulations and consistent safety standards. WHO said it is working with experts to strengthen laws and ensure emerging transport technologies are safe.

In India, 177,177 people lost their lives in road accidents in 2024, according to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Economic loss

Beyond the human toll, road crashes impose a heavy economic burden. WHO estimates that road traffic injuries cost most countries about 3 per cent of their gross domestic product through healthcare expenses, lost productivity and the wider social impact on families and communities.

The UN declaration emphasises that safer roads not only save lives but also contribute to healthier and more sustainable cities by promoting walking, cycling and public transport, while reducing congestion and air pollution.